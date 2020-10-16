VIDEO: Meet your Shuswap candidates – Greg Kyllo, BC Liberal Party

Greg Kyllo, BC Liberal Party

I have been honoured to serve as your Shuswap MLA for the past seven years.

Working together, we have been successful in advancing many capital projects in our region, from seniors’ housing and care facility expansions to Trans-Canada Highway improvement projects and the Sicamous to Armstrong Rail Trail. The most important and gratifying work has been assisting local residents to find solutions to a wide range of provincial issues and concerns. However, much work has yet to be initiated.

Born in Fort St. John, my family relocated to Sicamous in 1978 where I attended Parkview Elementary, Eagle River Secondary and later college in Salmon Arm. I have been married to my high school sweetheart Georgina for 32 years, have four kind and amazing daughters, and we are blessed with eight grandchildren. Our daughters and their families are proud to call Shuswap their home.

I have a strong business background, with 25 years as president and CEO of Twin Anchors Marine and TA Structures in Sicamous, as well as local government experience as councillor and deputy mayor of Sicamous.

I am hoping I can count on your support for a third term.

