Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo has announced he'll seek the riding seat again after Premier John Horgan called a snap election for Saturday, Oct. 24. Kyllo labeled the election call as 'opportunistic.' (Black Press - file photo)

VIDEO: Meet your Shuswap candidates – Greg Kyllo, BC Liberal Party

Shuswap candidates introduce themselves

  • Oct. 16, 2020 11:10 a.m.
  • News

Greg Kyllo, BC Liberal Party

I have been honoured to serve as your Shuswap MLA for the past seven years.

Working together, we have been successful in advancing many capital projects in our region, from seniors’ housing and care facility expansions to Trans-Canada Highway improvement projects and the Sicamous to Armstrong Rail Trail. The most important and gratifying work has been assisting local residents to find solutions to a wide range of provincial issues and concerns. However, much work has yet to be initiated.

Born in Fort St. John, my family relocated to Sicamous in 1978 where I attended Parkview Elementary, Eagle River Secondary and later college in Salmon Arm. I have been married to my high school sweetheart Georgina for 32 years, have four kind and amazing daughters, and we are blessed with eight grandchildren. Our daughters and their families are proud to call Shuswap their home.

I have a strong business background, with 25 years as president and CEO of Twin Anchors Marine and TA Structures in Sicamous, as well as local government experience as councillor and deputy mayor of Sicamous.

I am hoping I can count on your support for a third term.

Read more: Shuswap candidates share plans for economic recovery

Read more: Snap election, climate and infrastructure discussed at Shuswap candidates’ forum

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Shuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Meet your Shuswap candidates – Sylvia Lindgren, BC NDP
Next story
VIDEO: Meet your Shuswap candidates – Owen Madden, BC Green Party

Just Posted

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Salmon Arm citizens did their part and paid their 2020 property taxes on time. (File photo)
Salmon Arm citizens pay taxes on time despite COVID-19

Worried pandemic might affect payments, council grateful so many citizens pay by deadline

Piccadilly Care Centre residents Lyle H., left, and Elay H. who were both railway employees and recreation assistant Mark A. take in the model train set assembled by volunteers at the care centre. (Contributed)
Model train at Salmon Arm care home a chance to reminisce

Recreation assistant says the model was almost assembled when COVID-19 restrictions hit

Running to represent the Shuswap in the Oct. 24 B.C. election are Greg Kyllo for BC Liberal Party, Sylvia Lindgren for the BC NDP and Owen Madden for the BC Green Party. (Salmon Arm Observer image) Running to represent the Shuswap in the Oct. 24 B.C. election are Greg Kyllo for BC Liberal Party, Sylvia Lindgren for the BC NDP and Owen Madden for the BC Green Party. (Salmon Arm Observer image)
Shuswap candidates share plans for economic recovery

The Observer asks: How will you assist the local economy in rebounding from the pandemic?

Robyn Cyr, Carmen Massey, Kari Wilkinson, Caroline Grover, Jenna Robins are the team behind the Shuswap’s Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network. (Kristal Burgess photo)
Tsuts’weye project positioned to help Shuswap business women through pandemic

Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network has busy first year

DriveBC webcams show winter driving conditions, with slush and snow on the highway. (DriveBC photo)
Vehicle incident causing delays on Highway 1

Single lane alternating traffic is causing delays just west of the provincial border

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Sheriffs lead John Brittain into the courthouse. (Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News)
Ex-wife of convicted Penticton killer speaks out after his sentencing

John Brittain was sentenced yesterday to life in prison for the 2019 killing of four people

PDCSS executive director Becky Vermette told The Spotlight that providing assisted living services was creating an annual deficit of approximately $70,000 per year. (Photo contributed.)
Princeton’s seniors residence faces sharp cutbacks to services

Meals, suite cleaning and security scheduled to be discontinued in December

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

Most Read