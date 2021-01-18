COVID-19 virus returns to Salmon Arm Secondary campus

Interior Health and School District 83 are responding to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus. (File photo)

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Salmon Arm’s school community, with another case confirmed at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus.

Sullivan staff and parents were notified on Sunday, Jan. 17 that a member of the school community there had tested positive for the virus. That individual is self-isolating.

The school advised if you have not been contacted by Interior Health or the school, you have not been identified as being potentially exposed.

According to Interior Health, the date of the potential exposure was Jan. 11.

“We will continue to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff by educating and enforcing our strict school-based protocols,” said principal Rob Cadden on the school’s website.

Those protocols include the following:

• Wearing a mask when entering the building, while in the hallway or in a common spaces (i.e. main office, library, counselling & career centre), and while on buses:

• Remaining in our Learning Cohorts and school zones;

• Following the physical distancing requirements, and;

• Practicing effective hand hygiene.

“We appreciate your continued patience and support as we all navigate our way through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cadden.

This is the second time an individual with the Sullivan school community has tested positive for COVID-19. Parents were notified of a prior case in November 2020.

Also on Sunday, School District 83 announced a member of the Bastion Elementary school community had tested positive for the virus. A case of COVID-19 was also confirmed at M.V. Beattie Elementary in Enderby. These notifications followed news that several members of the South Canoe Elementary school community had tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19, is asked to call HealthLink BC at 811.

