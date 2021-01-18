COVID-19 virus returns to Salmon Arm Secondary campus

Member of Sullivan campus tests positive for COVID-19

Interior Health and School District 83 are responding to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus. (File photo)

Interior Health and School District 83 are responding to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus. (File photo)

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Salmon Arm’s school community, with another case confirmed at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus.

Sullivan staff and parents were notified on Sunday, Jan. 17 that a member of the school community there had tested positive for the virus. That individual is self-isolating.

The school advised if you have not been contacted by Interior Health or the school, you have not been identified as being potentially exposed.

According to Interior Health, the date of the potential exposure was Jan. 11.

“We will continue to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff by educating and enforcing our strict school-based protocols,” said principal Rob Cadden on the school’s website.

Read more: UPDATE: Salmon Arm school to close temporarily after COVID-19 cases confirmed

Read more: COVID-19 case reported at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous

Those protocols include the following:

• Wearing a mask when entering the building, while in the hallway or in a common spaces (i.e. main office, library, counselling & career centre), and while on buses:

• Remaining in our Learning Cohorts and school zones;

• Following the physical distancing requirements, and;

• Practicing effective hand hygiene.

“We appreciate your continued patience and support as we all navigate our way through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cadden.

This is the second time an individual with the Sullivan school community has tested positive for COVID-19. Parents were notified of a prior case in November 2020.

Also on Sunday, School District 83 announced a member of the Bastion Elementary school community had tested positive for the virus. A case of COVID-19 was also confirmed at M.V. Beattie Elementary in Enderby. These notifications followed news that several members of the South Canoe Elementary school community had tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19, is asked to call HealthLink BC at 811.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay woman flees just before tree crushes house
Next story
RCMP say ice climber seriously injured after reportedly falling 12 metres near Abraham Lake

Just Posted

Interior Health and School District 83 are responding to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus. (File photo)
COVID-19 virus returns to Salmon Arm Secondary campus

Member of Sullivan campus tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the M.V. Beattie Elementary School community tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement issued Jan. 17, 2021. (photo submitted)
COVID-19 exposure at Enderby elementary

Member of school community tests positive for virus

Bastion Elementary was open Monday, Jan. 17, after one case of COVID-19 was confirmed among the school community. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19 case confirmed at second Salmon Arm elementary school

Member of Bastion Elementary community self-isolating, students allowed to attend school

Gin voices his view of having his photo taken as Ken and Karleen Kantymir pose with him and his brother Tonic. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Sheep’s quirky antics keep Salmon Arm couple entertained

Until they bought two sheep, Ken and Karleen Kantymir didin’t realize just how social the animals are

Maggie Rodwell and Peter Molnar begin their trek at 2020's Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, a more leisurely virtual event is planned for 2021. (File photo)
More leisurely event planned for 2021 iteration of popular Salmon Arm loppet

Virtual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet allows skiers to enjoy loppet routes at own pace

When people talk about Blue Monday, they really mean Seasonal Affective Disorder, according to CMHA Kelowna. (Pixabay)
CMHA Kelowna offers tips for managing winter blues during COVID-19

CMHA says it’s important to take care of mental well-being during these times

Trees destroyed a Shoreacres home during a wind storm Jan. 13, 2021. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay woman flees just before tree crushes house

Pamala DeRosa is thankful to be alive

Someone doesn't mind the snow! Mike Bodner has a smile on his face in the winter of 1982. Bodner lived on Coronation Ave (7th St. SE). Mayor W.K Smith and council named the street to commemorate the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. This image is from the John Coulton Collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: Enjoying the snow

Mike Bodner has a smile on his face in the winter of 1982

A warrant was issued for Darwyn Sellars, 31, on Nov. 4, 2019, according to Black Press. (CrimeStoppers)
List of guilty pleas entered along with North Okanagan shootout

Sentencing delayed against Darwyn Sellars, who pleaded guilty to a rack of charges

Fire crews on scene of hot tub blaze. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
Workers on concrete pump assist Kelowna homeowner battling hot tub fire

Home owners and neighbours fought the flames with a garden hose

(RCMP file photo)
Arrest made for break-in to the Penticton Herald

Police arrived to see blanket-wearing man holding computers

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons was appointed to the NDP cabinet as minister of social development and poverty reduction after the October 2020 B.C. election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. job training fund increased for developmentally disabled

COVID-19 has affected 1,100 ‘precariously employed’ people

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna church fined a second time for violating public health order

Harvest Ministries in Kelowna has previously said they will fight the tickets in court

Okanagan Forest Task Force clean up took place on May 9 along Postill Lake Road. (Okanagan Forest Task Force)
Okanagan cleanup taskforce gears up for new year

The crew assisted in getting about 60 illegal dumpers ticketed

Most Read