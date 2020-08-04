Wildfire erupts north of Sicamous above Shuswap Lake

Observers speculate fireworks sparked blaze but Wildfire BC states cause still unknown

A forest fire north of Sicamous spotted about 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 grew quickly, according to social media reports.

The fire was seen just south of Marble Point, about halfway between Sicamous and Cinnemousun Narrows on the east side of Shuswap Lake.

Bigwater Taxi on Shuswap Lake reported on Facebook that the wildfire was about 25 feet in diameter when it was first spotted but climbed about 300 to 400 feet up the ridge above the lake in the course of about two hours.

Fireworks were seen in the vicinity earlier in the evening so observers have speculated that fireworks caused the blaze. Wildfire BC reported overnight Aug. 3/Aug. 4 that the cause was still unknown. The size of the fire was estimated at 0.01 hectares. Updates to follow.

bc wildfires

