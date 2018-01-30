Your Jan. 30 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Environment Canada issued another snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in early January.

A provincial court judge has ruled that the District of West Kelowna did not have cause in 2013 to dismiss a firefighter whose licence was suspended for failing a breathalyzer test — and they’re going to have pay for that decision.

As teams inch closer to the round of eight, Thursday and Friday, clear leaders of each pool are starting to separate from the pack at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Schools are open and busses are running in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions today with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a high of 4 C.

