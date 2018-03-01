Your March 1 Morning Brief

Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter winch team – Air Rescue One – was needed to help a seriously injured snowmobiler in the mountains east of Lumby Wednesday.

A bearded and orange-clad Curtis Wayne Sagmoen sat hunched over in a chair throughout his bail hearing.

The Central Okanagan school board has adopted a grade reconfiguration plan for Westside schools that will take effect in September.

A group of Okanagan men jumped into action this week to ensure a deer didn’t meet her demise in the icy waters of Okanagan Lake.

The Kelowna BC SPCA is working hard to accommodate the 20 dogs in their care after cruelty investigation officers seized the animals last week from a property in Williams Lake.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for flurries this morning changing to a few rain showers later this morning. High of 5 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a flurries at first, changing to a few rain showers in the morning. High of 5 C.

Police investigate after shots fired at building

The shooting on First ave. SW is believed to be related to the drug trade

Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea March 12, in Vernon

Vipers to tangle with Silverbacks

BCHL playoffs start Friday

Sagmoen remains in custody

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will reappear in court March 8 to set a date for a preliminary inquiry

VIDEO: Okanagan men brave icy waters to save drowning deer

Men from Okanagan Pile Driving, Mike V’s Automotive and BC Hydro made the rescue possible

B.C. MLA says child care isn’t needed, parents should stay home

Chilliwack-Kent MLA under fire by NDP for suggesting machines are better investment than child care

Snowfall warning for Highway 3

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres is expected.

Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Amid sexual misconduct allegations, Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Trump itching to announce tariffs on steel and aluminum; Canada watching warily

A White House official says President Donald Trump will announce whether he’ll impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

MEC to stop ordering from gun-linked company

Retailer MEC to stop ordering from Vista Outdoor in response to Florida shooting

‘March Madness’ B.C. style tips off in Langley

Senior AA and AAA girls tourneys see majority of higher seeds advance while four of top eight junior teams out of contention

Rangers beat Canucks 6-5 in OT thriller

Boeser scores pair in losing cause for Vancouver

Refunds given out for Hedley concerts

Amid sexual misconduct allegations some Hedley fans regret buying tickets

