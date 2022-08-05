Your opinion is wanted on how to make Salmon Arm inviting, safe for those using human-powered transportation. (File photo) Front Street’s new bike lanes are a success from a cyclist’s standpoint, says letter writer. (News Bulletin file photo)

You’re asked to weigh in on human-powered transportation in Salmon Arm

Second survey ready on how to make city safer, easier for walkers, bicycles, wheelchairs and more

Another opportunity is here to influence how active transportation looks and connects in Salmon Arm.

Active transportation is defined as human-powered transportation.

City council and staff want to know which active transportation actions and projects are most important to you.

In a follow-up to an April survey, consultants Urban Systems Ltd. have opened another round in order to hear residents’ and visitors’ opinions.

In the August survey, you can say which strategies and actions to improve active transportation you would choose and why.

The stated goal for the city is to pave the way for a safe, accessible, age-friendly, inclusive active transportation network for people of all ages and abilities that can be used year-round. It includes active transportation such as walking, cycling, skateboarding or using a wheelchair, modes which can also be used in concert with public transit.

You’re asked to go to www.connectsalmonarm.ca where you’ll find a 10-15 minute survey. It will be open until Aug. 23.

