You’re invited to try a new Active Loop around Salmon Arm’s downtown

Loop created by Downtown Salmon Arm covers about 4.5 kilometres and takes about an hour

McGuire Lake will be on the route of a new Active Loop created around Salmon Arm’s downtown. (File photo)

If you enjoy walking and movement and you like the city’s downtown core, a new creation from Downtown Salmon Arm will likely appeal to you.

An Active Loop walk has been created around the downtown. The route starts and finishes at Fletcher Park, covers 4.5 kilometres, involves 4,800 steps and takes about an hour.

You will pass city highlights like McGuire Lake, the wharf, the giant treble clef and more.

Decals have been posted around the loop to guide participants and, for an extra bonus, those travelling the loop can snap a photo at a decal and then use #DTActiveLoop to enter Downtown Salmon Arm’s weekly prize giveaways. Or participants can stop in at Kintec to enter.

The loop with decals is expected to remain throughout July and August, the DSA predicted.

Because the route was designed with the new highway crossing at 4th Street, until it is in place, participants are asked to backtrack and take the safe highway crossing at Alexander Street.

In a letter to the city, Althea Mongerson, Downtown Salmon Arm’s events membership coordinator, said she was creating the Active Loop walk around the Downtown Core “to help activate downtown and help the community feel at home downtown.”

City council gave its unanimous approval to the plan at its June 14 meeting.

