Letter: Gas prices in Salmon Arm demonstrate monopoly

Gosh I hope nothing serious has happened to the S.A.S.S.C.C. (Salmon Arm Service Station ‘Coffee Cartel’), because it appears that their neon signs are stuck at $128.9 – some nine cents per litre higher than Tappen or Blind Bay, and 11 cents higher than Jack Sam’s at Squilax, where gas is only $117.9!

Maybe the ‘family’ cartel is still celebrating Christmas in Mexico, or perhaps they fell asleep at one of their price-setting coffee meetings. For over a month now, Tappen Esso and Tappen Co-op have had their gas priced at $119.9. Sorrento and Blind Bay have gas at $119.9 – which gas incidentally is the very same gas that is hauled through ‘Slammin’ Arm, from Kamloops to Vernon.

Enderby’s gas is only 120.9, so could it be the steepness of Kault Hill causing a hike in transportation costs, or is it the greed of local gas merchants? I invite our new mayor and council to conduct a corporate branch search (public knowledge) to reveal the names of the ‘family.’ Either that, or you the consumer can make a huge difference in one short week, by simply driving a mere eight minutes to Tappen, to support the ‘little guys,’ while also treating yourself. Maybe then, the SASSCC will get the message.

In an already tough economy, it is time to wake up these owners, whose favourite pastime over coffee appears to be playing a game called ‘Monopoly!’

Ken Smith

