Letter: Salmon Arm citizen suggests way to save garbage trucks’ gas

I have a suggestion for all the residents of Salmon Arm that will provide more effective and immediate remediation to CO2 emissions than JT’s carbon tax.

Instead of placing your garbage and recycle containers on your driveway, two neighbors each place their container at the property line. That will eliminate 50 per cent of the stops and starts for the trucks. Imagine how much fuel and energy would be saved in one year!

This move has no cost attached to it. It does not inconvenience anyone. It is easy to execute. I have been doing this since the beginning of 2019.

Of course, in my case it does not do a whole lot since I only need to put out garbage once a month. You would be amazed at how little garbage is produced when you compost!

Alfred Schalm

Read more: Salmon Arm recycling, food waste bin roll-out sparks some questions

