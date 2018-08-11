Letter: Underpass design far from dreary

Reader responds to ongoing discussion surrounding underpass

I disagree with David Askew’s perspective of the proposed underpass in his July 25 letter to the Observer.

The proposed plans include lights in the covered portion of the underpass, the width of two train tracks, so it cannot be describes as “dreary.”

Related: Design for underpass in Salmon Arm subpar

Sidewalks on both sides will be two-metres wide. Calgary’s underpass plan recommends a 2.134- to three-metre sidewalk zone.

Calgary’s underpasses see up to 9,500 pedestrians per day.

It is understandable that a bit wider sidewalk is needed there than would be needed in Salmon Arm.

I often cycle through the underpass at 20th, near the RCMP detachment building, and have never felt at risk.

There will be a four-way stop on the south side of the underpass and a 30 km/h speed limit.

Related: City sets stage for underpass referendum

I do not see a cyclist being at risk biking through the underpass.

Joyce Henderson

Previous story
Column: Hot weather adds to concerns for returning sockeye salmon

