“I never really considered it private in the first place. It’s a form of communication through an electronic medium, of course it will be manipulated.” -Bob Boxall

Word on the street: Facebook and personal information

This week the Observer asked: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal information?

Read more: VIDEO: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal information?

Read more: Canada privacy watchdog taking Facebook to court

Read more: Facebook cracks down on groups spreading harmful information

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

“Well it’s certainly concerning isn’t it. My opinion is our information is out there whether we like it or not. I have nothing to hide,” -Donna Irwin

“That’s a little scary. It seems Facebook gets hacked a lot,” -Joanne Cave

“On Facebook I keep it fairly general. In light of some of this kind of stuff that’s happened before, I use it a lot less.” -Tina Douglas

“It doesn’t really worry me. I don’t put much to there and what I do put out there I figure anyone can see,” -Hilary Wallis

Previous story
LETTER: Inaccuracies seen in gun control rebuttal
Next story
COLUMN: Are B.C. communities in boom?

Just Posted

Historic Salmon Arm Golf Club up for sale

18-hole Championship course, 9-hole heritage course valued at more than $4 million

Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

Police say protesters only blocking Arrow trucks, will stay until injunction served

Victim in Buckerfield’s purse theft wants images of dying dog returned

Manager of Salmon Arm store offers reward for cell phone used to document pet

Column: Becoming better prepared for floods and fires

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Okanagan could see thunderstorms roll through, Shuswap temperature dips

Many areas in the Okanagan could see a thunderstorm roll through

Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre

Residents send message to Interior Health over rumoured move of beloved centre to Vernon hospital

Appeal dismissed in challenge to Alberta gay-straight alliance law

NDP government introduced legislation that requires administrators to accept gay-straight alliances

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ recruitment process changing for the better

‘Backs’ spring camp held on April 27 and 28 remains a part of player selection

Word on the street: Facebook and personal information

This week the Observer asked: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal… Continue reading

‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

Letter: Writer seeing no action from Acciona on highway maintenance

The March 19 Salmon Arm Observer announced a new Road Maintenance contractor… Continue reading

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Most Read