Word on the street: Facebook and personal information

“I never really considered it private in the first place. It’s a form of communication through an electronic medium, of course it will be manipulated.” -Bob Boxall

This week the Observer asked: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal information?

“Well it’s certainly concerning isn’t it. My opinion is our information is out there whether we like it or not. I have nothing to hide,” -Donna Irwin

“That’s a little scary. It seems Facebook gets hacked a lot,” -Joanne Cave

“On Facebook I keep it fairly general. In light of some of this kind of stuff that’s happened before, I use it a lot less.” -Tina Douglas