Word on the street: What issues have you thinking about the upcoming federal election?

With the federal election quickly approaching in October, the Observer took to the streets of Salmon Arm to ask the public what some of the most pressing political issues are for them.
“My only issue coming up is what they are going to do with cannabis laws because I work in the cannabis industry.” - Dale Wertz
“My biggest concern is whether to trade economic sustainability for morality.” - Darrin Herting
“Climate change, the environment is a big issue and its more than time that we all try to go and make it better.” - Stephan Bircher
“I am concerned the Conservative Party has moved too far to the right and that we may be sorry what we wish for.” - Ineke Hughes