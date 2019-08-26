Word on the street: What issues have you thinking about the upcoming federal election?

The Observer asked: What are the issues that have you thinking about the upcoming election?

With the federal election quickly approaching in October, the Observer took to the streets of Salmon Arm to ask the public what some of the most pressing political issues are for them.

“My only issue coming up is what they are going to do with cannabis laws because I work in the cannabis industry.” - Dale Wertz

“My biggest concern is whether to trade economic sustainability for morality.” - Darrin Herting

“Climate change, the environment is a big issue and its more than time that we all try to go and make it better.” - Stephan Bircher