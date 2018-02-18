Rhett Kingston goes for the wraparound goal during a game against the Merritt Centennials on Friday, November 9 at the Shaw Centre.-image credit: Pure Life Photography.

‘Backs game cancelled due to weather

Match-up against Merritt called off as heavy snow creates treacherous roads

BCHL fans ready to watch the Salmon Arm Silverbacks take on the Centennials in Merritt last night were disappointed

A few hours before the scheduled 7 p.m. puck drop the teams announced on their Facebook pages that the game had been cancelled due to extreme weather that would have made the journey on the highway treacherous for players and fans alike.

The teams say the game will be made up at a later date.

The Centennials have won three of the teams’ five meetings this seasons, but sit one spot behind the Silverbacks at seventh in the interior. Both teams have clinched a playoff berth.

The Silverbacks’ next game is on Feb. 21 when they host the league-leading Penticton Vees.

