Sydney Jung and Coleman Graf stand next to a banner advertising the BC Lung Associations Golf Savings Book, the proceeds of which will go towards lung disease research. (contributed)

BC Lung Association’s Golf Savings Book funds lung disease research

The book features more than 90 courses across B.C. and Washington state

The BC Lung Association is selling a Golf Savings Book, with the proceeds going towards lung disease research.

The book features more than 90 courses across the province and in Washington state and costs $35.

Coleman Graf has been a volunteer director for the BC Lung Association for more than 18 years, representing the Salmon Arm region.

“Our Golf Savings Book is the perfect gift for your favourite golfer,” he said. “For less than the cost of one round of golf, the book gives you access to hundreds of dollars of savings that you can use throughout the year.”

All book sale proceeds support vital lung disease research, patient advocacy, education and support programs.

“The fact is, most of us know someone with a breathing problem, and buying the BC Lung Association’s Golf Savings Book gives golfers a way to give back and support the one in five Canadians affected by lung disease doing what they love most,” Graf said.

More information about the book, and the courses it features, can be found on the association’s website.

For more than 100 years, the BC Lung Association has been the voice and leader on lung health issues in the province.

Founded to fight tuberculosis, the association today fights lung disease in all its forms, with special emphasis on tobacco and vaping product control, asthma, COPD, lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis and air quality.

BC Lung Association's Golf Savings Book funds lung disease research

