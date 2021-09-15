Courses to keep youth active for life offered in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm Recreation and PLAY Shuswap offer Coach Connection and Courses from Oct. 1 to 3.

Leaders in coaching, education, recreation and childcare can get an update in October on best practices for helping youth become active for life.

Salmon Arm Recreation has announced that from Oct. 1 to 3, it is co-hosting with PLAY Shuswap a weekend of coaching courses, networking opportunities, information sessions and workshops on a variety of topics for coaches to take their coaching to the next level. Physical Literacy and Fundamental Movement education and demonstrations will be a key component of the weekend.

Friday evening will feature a coach mix and mingle. Coaches can network with other coaches and community leaders. Two information sessions will complete the evening – one on Concussions and Youth, and one with guest speaker Drew Mitchell from Sport for Life who will present Physical Literacy – Why is it valuable for coaches and athletes?

For more information, go to the PLAY Shuswap website at www.Playshuswap.com

Saturday includes NCCP (National Coaching Certification Program) certified coaching sessions, Making Ethical Decisions, as well as Plan a Practice. A Sport for Life Movement Preparation course will be offered free in the morning. The news release states the course is a must for any coach working with dry land exercises.

The afternoon will feature sessions on Fostering Positive Mental Health, as well as Overuse Injuries and Sport.

Sunday sessions will include the third NCCP course, Teaching and Learning. The NCCP courses are described as a great opportunity for coaches starting out. Phone 250-832-4044 to register. Bundle pricing is available if participants take all three courses.

Sunday will also include Fundamental Movement demonstrations, and presentations on How to make an Impact with your athletes and Championing Inclusion in Sport.

Most sessions are free so people are asked to register early as space is limited. Registration is required for all courses and sessions. You can register online at www.salmonarmrecreation.ca.

For more information, contact the SASCU Recreation Centre at 250-832-4044.

