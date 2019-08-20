Former Silverback Chase Priskie to play in big show

Salmon Arm Silverbacks alumni Chase Priskie is moving up to the big show.
Priskie signed with the Carolina Hurricanes on Aug. 17, a two-year, entry-level contract where he will earn $832,500 per season at the NHL level, and $70,000 per season at the AHL level with a signing bonus of $185,000.
Priskie played for the Silverbacks during the 2014-15 season, during which he recorded 20 points in 57 games. The Florida native then secured a scholarship to Quinnipiac University, where he stood out right away with 26 points in his freshman season, good enough to earn ECAC Hockey all-rookie team honours while also helping the Bobcats reach the NCAA national championship game.
This past spring, the 23-year-old concluded a standout four-year college career, finishing as the program’s all-time leader for goals by a defenceman with 39, and ranking second among defencemen with 116 points and third among defencemen with 77 assists. He served as the team’s captain for two years and was a Top 10 Finalist for the 2019 Hobey Baker Award.
In his senior season, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound blueliner registered 39 points in 36 games and led all NCAA Division I defensemen in goals, power-play goals and game-winning goals.
