Chase Priskie, a Salmon Arm Silverbacks alumni, was signed to the Carolina Hurricanes on August 17. (Photo Submitted)

Former Silverback Chase Priskie to play in big show

Florida native signs with the Carolina Hurricanes

Salmon Arm Silverbacks alumni Chase Priskie is moving up to the big show.

Priskie signed with the Carolina Hurricanes on Aug. 17, a two-year, entry-level contract where he will earn $832,500 per season at the NHL level, and $70,000 per season at the AHL level with a signing bonus of $185,000.

Read more: Roster turnover has Silverbacks head coach excited for coming season

Read more: Silverbacks trade team captain for considerations

Priskie played for the Silverbacks during the 2014-15 season, during which he recorded 20 points in 57 games. The Florida native then secured a scholarship to Quinnipiac University, where he stood out right away with 26 points in his freshman season, good enough to earn ECAC Hockey all-rookie team honours while also helping the Bobcats reach the NCAA national championship game.

This past spring, the 23-year-old concluded a standout four-year college career, finishing as the program’s all-time leader for goals by a defenceman with 39, and ranking second among defencemen with 116 points and third among defencemen with 77 assists. He served as the team’s captain for two years and was a Top 10 Finalist for the 2019 Hobey Baker Award.

Read more: In photos: Salmon Arm Silverbacks Pro Am game nets large crowd

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks seek reduced lease and ice time costs

“Chase was one of the best defencemen in college hockey last season,” said Don Waddell, Hurricanes president and general manager. “We believe he has a bright future in the NHL, and we’re thrilled that he has chosen to come to Carolina.”

In his senior season, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound blueliner registered 39 points in 36 games and led all NCAA Division I defensemen in goals, power-play goals and game-winning goals.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada eliminated from Little League World Series following loss to Caribbean

Just Posted

Valdy gives volunteers a hand after Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Celebrated Canadian singer pitched in alongside starstruck clean-up crew

Robbery tactic used on Salmon Arm senior not uncommon

RCMP advice comes after credit cards stolen at Walmart parking lot

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival exceeds expectations

Artists, attendees and organizers praise effort behind successful event

Founder of Salmon Arm’s sister city exchange helps welcome Inashiki visitors

Twenty three Japanese guests visit city for a week, Salmon Arm to return in March

New attractions, rides and more lined up for Salmon Arm Fair

Event organizers invite community to be part of the growth

Memorial grows for teen who drowned in Okanagan Lake

Jaxsn Cahill drowned at Gellatly Bay Park in West Kelowna on Aug. 17

Former Silverback Chase Priskie to play in big show

Florida native signs with the Carolina Hurricanes

Okanagan RCMP superintendent helps with arrest

Vernon Supt. Shawna Baher arrests man for theft; turns out to be suspect in assault and robbery

Letter: Alternative approval process a flawed example of democracy

Writer critical of CSRD’s use of AAP for purchase of Centennial Field

Kelowna man arrested for allegedly setting fires near Fire Department

The man was allegedly seen lighting bushes on fire near the Kelowna Fire Department

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Okanagan mothers to share grief, spread awareness for Overdose Day

Moms Stop the Harm is hosting an event for International Overdose Awareness Day in Kelowna

Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Police believe the car failed to stop

Most Read