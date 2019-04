Horses and riders got the chance to polish skills ahead of the eventing season with a clinic hosted by Woodcreek Equestrian and instructed by Maeve Drew.

Photos by Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer

Read More: VIDEO: Equestrian vaulters shine at B.C. championships

Read More: Renowned horse trainer teaches at Topline

Read More: B.C. Horse Angels seek to end practice of horse slaughter

Read More: Horse fulfills dying South Okanagan woman’s last wish

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter