Courtesy Motors Sistas defender Corrie Folk tries to chase down Leah Foreman of the Shuswap Kaos on the final night of play in the North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Masters Division Wednesday at Marshall Field in Vernon. The Kaos won 4-0. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star) Bonnie Ward of the Shuswap Kaos (right) manages to boot the ball up the field before Courtesy Motors Sistas opponent Liz Peterson can take it away on the final night of play in the North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Masters Division action at Marshall Field in Vernon. The Kaos won 4-0. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star) Shuswap Kaos striker Alita Dufresne (7) was unsuccessful in getting boot to ball and into the net past the Vernon Courtesy Motors Sistas wall of Corrie Folk (from left), keeper Andy Zubot, Bobbi Catt and Diane Neudorf in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Masters Division final night of season play Tuesday at Marshall Field in Vernon. The Kaos won, 4-0. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

The final night of soccer for the North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Masters Division was held on Aug. 21 at Marshall Field in Vernon. The Shuswap Kaos overcame the Vernon Courtesy Motors Sistas in a 4-0 shutout.

