Late rally lifts Salmon Arm Silverbacks past Wild

Goalie Matthew Tovell leads the Salmon Arm Silverbacks onto the ice for their BCHL game Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Shaw Centre against Wenatchee. Tovell and the ‘Backs downed the Wild 6-4. (@sasilverbacks photo)

Four goals in the final 20 minutes lifted the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to a 6-4 win over the visiting Wenatchee Wild in B.C. Hockey League play Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Shaw Centre.

Both teams were coming off losses on Friday night, as the Silverbacks dropped their first of the season, 6-1, to the visiting Penticton Vees, while the Wild fell 7-4 to the West Kelowna Warriors.

Matthew Tovell got his fourth start of the season in goal Saturday for the Silverbacks, while Owen Millward got the nod for the Wild. Midway through the opening frame, David Hejduk (1) opened the scoring on a shot from the blue line that bounced right over the glove of Tovell. Just a few moments later, it was Maddux Martin (1) tying things up with his first BCHL goal.

Wenatchee came out flying in the middle frame, as they got two quick goals from Jason Stefanek (1) and Gabe Dombrowski (3) for a 3-1 advantage. Late in the middle frame, Connor Welsh (1) pulled the ‘Backs within one.

The third period opened up with excitement as both teams got early penalties. Nathan Mackie (3) got Salmon Arm on even terms as he recorded his second shorthanded marker of the season. Just minutes later, however, Jonathan Horn (3) got the lead right back for the Wild.

The Silverbacks stayed resilient as Owen Beckner (2) tied things up midway through the third. Salmon Arm went to the powerplay late in the frame, when Mackie (4) got his second of the night to take the lead. William Lavigne (1) added an empty netter.

Tovell finished with 32 saves while Millward made 26 stops for Wenatchee.

Next up for the ‘Backs is a road meeting with the Vernon Vipers on Friday, Oct. 7. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

