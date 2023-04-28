Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison and Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield ham it up with their councils at the 2023 SILGA (Southern Interior Local Government Association) convention in Vernon on April 27 over the friendly rivalry regarding the Junior A Hockey playoffs where the underdog Salmon Arm Silverbacks face the Penticton Vees. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison and Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield ham it up with their councils at the 2023 SILGA (Southern Interior Local Government Association) convention in Vernon on April 27 over the friendly rivalry regarding the Junior A Hockey playoffs where the underdog Salmon Arm Silverbacks face the Penticton Vees. (Photo contributed)

Penticton and Salmon Arm councils ham it up for Interior Conference rivalry

The Silverbacks face the formidable Vees in the Junior A series

As Junior A hockey fans, Salmon Arm and Penticton councils recently turned their attention to the ice.

Starting Friday, April 28, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks will be facing the Penticton Vees in the Interior Conference finals.

Games 1 and 2 go Friday and Saturday in Penticton, then it’s back to Salmon Arm for games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3.

Both councils have been attending the 2023 SILGA (Southern Interior Local Government Association) convention in Vernon and, on April 27, they hammed it up to put a spotlight on the series.

According to a Salmon Arm council spokesperson, council has made a bet with the Penticton mayor and council that the losing mayor wears the other team’s jersey at the first council meeting after the playoffs.

Said Mayor Alan Harrison: “The Silverbacks are on a great run, into the third round for the first time in a long time. So exciting for players, fans and the Silverback organization. We are pumped!

“The fun we are having with Mayor Bloomfield and Penticton council is a friendly rivalry. We know our Silverbacks are the underdogs in this series, but we are all going to cheer, loud and proud! Go Backs go!”

Read more: Penticton Vees, Salmon Arm Silverbacks to meet for BCHL’s Interior Conference title

Read more: Silverbacks clinch playoff berth, injured player cleared from hospital


