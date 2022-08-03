Players wanted for Shuswap Minor Football’s upcoming season

Teams are inclusive and open to all levels of experience

Shuswap Minor Football is looking for new players for its Atom (U10) and Junior Bantam (U14) teams. (Ihana Images photo)

Shuswap Minor Football is getting ready to kick off a new season of tackle football this September.

The organization is looking for a few more players to join its Atom (U10) and Junior Bantam (U14) teams. Football is a unique sport that teaches discipline, perseverance and respect. It truly requires a full-team effort and there are positions suited to every body type and skill specialty.

The teams are inclusive of all genders and are open to all experience levels.

Regular season practices are underway, but registrations are still being accepted. The teams practice through the summer so players have ample time to learn the game and safe tackling skills. All players are required to take part in safe contact training with one of the association’s certified coaches.

All player safety equipment is owned by Shuswap Minor Football and is loaned to players to help keep their costs low. The only thing players need to provide for themselves are their cleats. Financial assistance is available for families unable to cover the cost of registration.

Registration is open to youth ages 8-13. The Junior Bantam (U14) team is recruiting players with birth years of 2009/2010. The Atom (U10) team is recruiting players with birth years of 2013/2014. Young athletes born in 2015 can arrange a coach assessment to determine eligibility. The Peewee (U12) team currently has a waitlist for registration.

The season runs until the end of October, with games starting the second Sunday in September. Playoffs and Provincials are held during the first few weeks of November for eligible teams.

To register, or for more information on the program, please visit shuswapminorfootball.ca or email questions to info@shuswapminorfootball.ca.

Submitted

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Brandon Sanford signed by Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Read more: Two Salmon Arm Golds play in exciting showcase game in Chilliwack

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmFootballSports