Team Belway is made up of Salmon Arm curlers Maya Belway, Danielle Paetsch, Madison Pentilla and Abbigail Paetsch, along with coach Dave Belway. They were the second team to qualify for the B.C. U18 Curling Championships, taking to the ice in Victoria from March 12-19 to compete for the title. (Steve Seixeiro/CurlBC)

Salmon Arm curlers enter first round of U18 Championships

Team Belway wins first draw with 10-0 shutout victory

Salmon Arm’s Team Belway throws their first stone in the B.C. U18 Curling Championships today, Tuesday, March 12, vying for a good placement and a spot in the national championships.

The best young curlers from around the province have descended on the Juan de Fuca Curling Centre for the championships, which run March 12-17. In 2018, the Salmon Arm Curling Centre hosted the U18 event, with Salmon Arm-Vernon hybrid Team Colwell coming just shy of qualifying for finals after a late-end upset.

Read More: Junior Bonspiel sweeps away the winter blues in Salmon Arm

The team from Salmon Arm competing in the girls’ event at the 2019 championships is made up of skip Maya Belway, lead Abbigail Paetsch, second Madison Pentilla and third Danielle Paetsch. They qualified to compete in the B.C. Championships during playdowns hosted in Ashcroft in February, defeating Team Brissette to claim one of the final berths to the provincial event.

In their first draw, scheduled for 2 p.m. March 12, Team Belway faced Team McCrady, a mixed team of members from Langley and Chilliwack. Team Belway was up by three points with a 3-0 lead right from the start, adding to that lead consistently while preventing a single point for McCrady. The final score of the game was a 10-0 victory for Team Belway, with the game called early in the sixth end.

Their second game, scheduled for 7 p.m. March 12, is against Team Hafeli, from Kamloops.

Read More: U18 Curling Championships enters day four in Salmon Arm

The Observer will be following Team Belways’ progress through the U18 B.C. Championships, with updates on their performance throughout the event.

A good placement in the provincial event qualifies the team to compete in the U18 national event, which is scheduled for April 2-7 in Sherwood Park, Alta.

 

