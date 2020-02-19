Following their bantam North Okanagan Super League season win, the Salmon Arm Kodiaks are headed to the district championship playoffs Feb. 21-22, 2020. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm Kodiaks crowned champions in North Okanagan Super League

Bantam team will be vying for win at the district championships

After winning the Okanagan North Super League, the bantam Salmon Arm Kodiaks are headed to the district championship playoffs.

The Kodiaks were presented with a trophy and a banner after playing the last game of the season last weekend, although they had clinched the win several weeks earlier. Kodiaks head coach Jamie Gervais admitted it was difficult to keep the players motivated with the win already secured, but said they played admirably all the same.

“It was a good season, hard work and fair play and everybody chipped in,” Gervais said. “It’s a lot of these kids’ first time that they’ve accomplished first overall in their division so they’re ready to go.”

This weekend the Kodiaks will be taking part in a round robin with the A team division, the winners of which will go to the provincial championships in Chase held March 13-15.

