The Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Peewee Rec Silvertips were awarded their championship banner and trophy Saturday, Feb. 9, for taking the top spot in their division over the 2018-19 season. This is the first time in seven years a peewee team from Salmon Arm has topped the rankings in their division. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Peewee Rec Silvertips place first in division rankings

First time local peewee team has claimed division win in seven years

The Salmon Arm Peewee Rec Silvertips Minor Hockey team received a well-deserved award for their efforts on the ice this season, being awarded a championship banner and trophy for finishing the season first in their division.

Before their Feb. 9 game against the Winfield Bruins, the Silvertips assembled on the ice in front of proud parents, friends and hockey fans to receive the banner and trophy. This is the first time in seven years that a team from Salmon Arm has claimed the top spot in their division, and the team will soon move on to league playoffs as the regular season comes to a close.

The bantam Silvertips are also on their way to claiming a championship banner of their own, as three separate bantam teams from Salmon Arm are in the top ranks of their division.

 

Gene Anderson presents peewee Silvertips’ goaltender Blake Kemitzis with the division trophy, for their first-place finish this season. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Gene Anderson presents peewee Silvertips’ assistant captain Kobi Reichle with the 2018-19 division championship banner, for finishing in the top spot this season. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

