Salmon Arm sending host of athletes to compete in BC Winter Games in Vernon

Salmon Arm will be well represented at the BC Winter Games in Vernon.
The Games begin today, Thursday, March 23 and wrap up Sunday, March 26. The 2022 BC Winter Games were cancelled in January of last year because of pandemic restrictions, flooding and wildfire concerns. The Games were rescheduled and are expected to attract up to 1,800 athletes in 17 competitions.
From Salmon Arm, cross-country skiing competitions will see Karin Huster and para-athlete Kaden Baum compete, the latter coached by Donna Flatman.
Salmon Arm’s curling community will have a strong presence on the ice, consisting of Nolan and Kaiden Beck, Elias Rands and Alex Watkins, coached by Darryl Horne and supervised by Scott Beck.
Cadence Tulak will compete in ringette, while Lily Brook and Maggie Manning are on a wheelchair basketball team together. Beverly Brook will go to the Games to supervise the team. Manning is listed under Kamloops because that’s where she is currently going to school and training, she said, but she identifies as a Salmon Arm athlete.
