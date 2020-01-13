Nick Martino tries for the five-hole on Vernon Vipers goaltender Reilly Herbst during the Silverbacks’ 5-3 home loss on Jan. 12. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks come up short against Vernon Vipers

Early lead couldn’t secure a Silverbacks win during Sunday game at Shaw Centre

A two-goal lead was not enough to ensure victory for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks when the Vernon Vipers came to town on Jan. 13.

After most of the first period passed scoreless, Drew Bennett lit up the board after getting the puck on a play set up by Coalson Wolford and Nick Martino. Bennett’s hot streak held through the first intermission as he scored his second of the game four minutes into second period.

Read More: Column: Protecting your noggin while on a toboggan

Read More: Sicamous Eagles beat Summerland for first win of 2020

Dawson Holt got the Vipers on the board just over a minute later. He found his way to the goal on a short-handed play to score Vernon’s first goal of the night.

Max Bulawka evened the score with five minutes left in the period.

Shortly after Bulawka’s goal, Colby Feist of the Vipers and the Silverbacks’ Sam Schofield dropped the gloves, leading the refs to send both men off with a fighting major and a game misconduct.

With ‘Backs D-man Devan Newhook serving a holding penalty, the Vipers ended the period with a last-minute goal to give them a 3-2 lead heading into third period.

Read More: Knife pulled on North Okanagan restaurant employees

Read More: Morning Start: Could you bear living in the snowiest city on earth?

Ben Helgeson stretched the Vipers’ lead to 4-2 early in the third, but Daniel Rybarik quickly scored to keep it a one-goal game for the ‘Backs.

The Vipers scored again off the stick of Christian Felton just after the halfway point of the period and the Silverbacks were unable to reply, wrapping up a 5-3 win for the visitors.

Up next for the Silverbacks is a Jan. 15 home game against Prince George followed by a road trip that will take them to Penticton and Vernon on Jan. 18 and 19.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Safety demonstration for young snowmobilers offered in Sicamous

Just Posted

Safety demonstration for young snowmobilers offered in Sicamous

The Jan. 25 session will teach mechanical, backcountry and avalanche safety.

Sicamous Eagles beat Summerland for first win of 2020

The 6-3 victory came on the same night as the Eagles’ annual cancer fundraiser.

Temperatures to reach uncommon lows Monday across Okanagan and Shuswap

An arctic weather system will bring bitter cold to the region.

In photos: Children sled down a blanket of fresh snow at South Broadview Elementary

A group of kids took to the slopes of South Broadview Elementary… Continue reading

Word on the street: What do you think of the job done so far of clearing the highways and roads of snow?

With the heavy snowfall seen by the Shuswap and its roads in… Continue reading

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ filmmaker Dean DeBlois among Canadian Oscar nominees

Vancouver-born Dennis Gassner also got a nod for best production design

Snowdrifts make North Okanagan roads impassable

Road conditions treacherous, some roads closed, others limited

Salmon Arm Silverbacks come up short against Vernon Vipers

Early lead couldn’t secure a Silverbacks win during Sunday game at Shaw Centre

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Queen says she understands the couple wants to start a new life for their family

Knife pulled on North Okanagan restaurant employees

RCMP searching for suspect from alleged robbery

Morning Start: Could you bear living in the snowiest city on earth?

Your morning start for Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Column: Protecting your noggin while on a toboggan

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

‘All Canadians stand with you:’ Trudeau says Iran plane crash families will get answers

All 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada

Maple Leaf Foods CEO takes aim at U.S. government over plane crash in Iran

176 people were killed when Iran shot down a Boeing plane

Most Read