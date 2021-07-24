Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman drafted to NHL

Joaquim Lemay was picked 119th overall by the Washington Capitals

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Joaquim Lemay was drafted to the Washington Capitals on July 24, 2021. (Washington Capitals image)

A Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman has been drafted by the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Joaquim Lemay was selected in the fourth round, 119th overall in the 2021 NHL entry draft.

Lemay had ten assists in 15 games for the Silverbacks in the British Columbia Hockey League’s (BCHL) most recent season, which was played in a regional pod format due to COVID-19.

He’s the first player to be selected directly from the BCHL in this year’s draft.

Lemay is currently committed to the Univerity of Nebraska-Omaha. Its hockey team, the Mavericks, compete in Division 1 in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).

