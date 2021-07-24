Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman drafted to NHL

A Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman has been drafted by the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League (NHL).
Joaquim Lemay was selected in the fourth round, 119th overall in the 2021 NHL entry draft.
Congrats to our very own @JoaquimLemay on being drafted by the @Capitals in the 4th round!!!#NHLDraft2021 #CapsDraft https://t.co/HfEk9Fxl8h
— Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) July 24, 2021
Lemay had ten assists in 15 games for the Silverbacks in the British Columbia Hockey League’s (BCHL) most recent season, which was played in a regional pod format due to COVID-19.
He’s the first player to be selected directly from the BCHL in this year’s draft.
Lemay is currently committed to the Univerity of Nebraska-Omaha. Its hockey team, the Mavericks, compete in Division 1 in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).
