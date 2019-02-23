Silverbacks defenceman Andy Stevens moves the puck up the ice during the Feb. 22 game against Penticton, keeping an eye up for a good pass. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks fall to Penticton Vees in third-period upset

Early lead disintegrates into 5-2 finish for Penticton

A promising 2-1 lead going into the third period wasn’t enough to carry the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to victory in their final home game against the Penticton Vees, after a four-goal upset in the final frame.

The first period against the Vees was a mad scramble for possession and good scoring chances, though it was a quiet 20 minutes on the scoreboard. Silverbacks goaltender Ethan Langenegger contended with a few close calls from the Vees as they hammered shots his way, but none made it in. Coming into the end of the period, the Vees took a late penalty, setting Salmon Arm up to start the second with an edge.

Read More: Silverbacks win one in three-game stretch versus Wenatchee

The Silverbacks edged out the beginnings of a lead early in the first during the powerplay, with Nick Unruh capitalizing on a good angle to slip the puck past Vees’ goalie Jack LaFontaine. Massimo Rizzo of the Vees came in to tie things up late in the period, though shortly after a penatly put Penticton on the back-foot and Unruh skated in to bag his second powerplay goal of the night.

Heading into the third at 2-1, the Silverbacks had a tenuous lead that they struggled to maintain. The first six minutes of the period was a turning point for Penticton, who drew two powerplays and scored on both occasions. Later in the period, a big push by the Silverbacks was stopped short by a turnaround that sent the play back towards the ‘Backs zone, giving Jack Barnes the room to fire one past Langenegger and increase Penticton’s lead to 4-2. Salmon Arm pulled their goalie in a last-ditch attempt to turn the game around, but an empty-net goal by Penticton was the final nail in the coffin.

Read More: Charity ringette game with Silverbacks raises over $2,000

The Silverbacks get a rematch against Penticton Saturday, Feb. 23, on the Vees’ home ice in Penticton. Up next, as league standings are finalized the Silverbacks will soon know their playoff opponents and schedule for the 2019 BCHL playoffs.

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Silverbacks’ forward Jonathan Krahn dips between a trio of Penticton defenders after catching a pass during the Feb. 22 game in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
B.C. skip Sarah Wark and team eliminated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Next story
B.C.-based ‘Team Tardi’ brings home gold in junior curling worlds

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre Arena partnership extended to 2035

Corporate support provides technology upgrades to arena

Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake monster?

Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths

Okanagan weather watch: Snow on the way

Flurries have been predicted for most of the Okanagan Valley today

Complex-care facility adds 60 long-term care beds

Mount Ida Mews hosts grand opening of second phase in Salmon Arm

UPDATE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

No foul play is suspected

Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time

Salmon Arm Silverbacks fall to Penticton Vees in third-period upset

Early lead disintegrates into 5-2 finish for Penticton

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the ‘hottest destination’ for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

B.C.-based ‘Team Tardi’ brings home gold in junior curling worlds

In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title

People gather for funeral of seven children killed in fast-moving Halifax fire

Traditional portion of the service will be followed by words from community members

B.C. weavers to help Alaska Native project honouring survivors of violence

Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares

B.C. skip Sarah Wark and team eliminated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nontheless pretty impressive stuff from the 24th-ranked team in the country

Rescued Kelowna skier shares appreciation of COSAR team

A skier was found out of bounds near Big White by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Most Read