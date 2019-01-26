Silverbacks’ forward Justin Wilson flexes his stick before firing off a shot past Preston Brodziak against the Cowichan Valley Capitals during their Dec. 15 game at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ forward Justin Wilson makes NCAA commitment

‘Backs leading scorer to join American International College varsity team

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ forward Justin Wilson has taken the next step in hockey career, committing to play NCAA Div I hockey at the American International College (AIC) next season.

In his third full season with Salmon Arm, Wilson currently sits second on the team in team scoring with 19 goals and 16 assists for 35 points in just 28 games. His 19 goals have him first on the team in scoring, and he is tied for first in power play assists at nine with teammate Matthew Verboon. These numbers come despite Wilson missing several games due to injury at the start of the season.

Around the BCHL, Wilson has the ninth-highest points per game average in the league, at 1.25 points per game.

After two seasons with the North Vancouver Giants of the BC Major Midget League where he had 105 points in 78 games, Wilson to date has suited up in 138 games as a Silverback, scoring 45 goals and 52 assists for 98 points.

“Coming in as a 20 year old this season, Wilson has been fantastic for us,” says Silverbacks Head Coach and GM Scott Atkinson. “He has managed to bounce back from a considerable injury and be a team leader both on and off the ice. We are excited to see him continue his playing career at AIC”

Playing in Springfield, Massachusetts, AIC competes in the Atlantic Hockey Conference which also contains the Air Force Academy, where teammate Trevor Adams is committed to play next season as well.

The Silverbacks hit the ice again tonight, Jan. 26, for the second game of their double-header against the Trail Smoke Eaters at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.

 

Silverbacks forward Justin Wilson charges down the ice with the puck while Warriors’ defenceman Declan Douthart and forward Max Bulawka follow behind in hot pursuit during their Oct. 5 match at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

