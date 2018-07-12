Salmon Arm Silverbacks sign several up-and-coming skaters

Meet some of the newest additions to the hometown team

Ethan Langenegger, pictured here during his single game in the ‘Backs net against the West Kelowna Warriors as an affiliate player last season, will be joining the Silverbacks as a full-time goaltender in the upcoming season. (BCHL/West Kelowna Warriors photo)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have added several players to their roster for the upcoming season, many of whom were affiliates who have already taken to the ice with the team in the past.

Wyatt Marlow, forward

Forward Wyatt Marlow, from Cranbrook, saw action in four games with the Silverbacks last year.

Marlow played the 2017-18 season with the Okanagan Hockey Academy midget prep team, recording 12 goals and 30 points in 30 games. Marlow also suited up for Team B.C. in the WHL Cup last season.

“We are very excited to sign Wyatt – he is an exceptional individual with outstanding leadership qualities. I am sure that Wyatt will be a fan-favourite next season; his competitive level is off the charts,” says head coach and general manager Scott Atkinson.

Marlow says, “I am very excited to be part of the Silverbacks organization. I have a good feeling about what our team can do and I am going to put in the work to make the guys around me and myself better.”

Related: Silverbacks sign local skater

Jonathan Krahn, forward

Last season the Chilliwack-born skater registered 13 goals and 22 points while playing for the Yale Academy midget prep team.

“Jonathan brings a lot to the table from our perspective. Most importantly he’s an amazing person who will fit well into our team-first framework and the Salmon Arm community at large,” Atkinson says. “He possesses a very good all-round skill set, plays a solid 200-foot game, and has a high hockey IQ.”

Krahn skated in seven BCHL games last season as an affiliated player with the Silverbacks.

In response to the signing, Krahn commented, “I was lucky enough to play a few games with the Silverbacks this past season and it showed me what it takes to wear the sweater with pride. I am beyond excited to be suiting up for the Silverbacks next year and will continue to work hard to prepare myself for the season.”

John Little, forward

The Silverbacks signed the much sought-after power forward John Little for the 2018-19 season. Little posted a 10 goal, 24 point season with the Shawnigan Lake midget prep team last season. He also skated as a member of Team B.C. in the WHL Cup in Calgary last fall.

“We are very excited to have John join our team, he is an elite young player with a great future in front of him,” Atkinson says.

Little says, “I’m happy and proud to become a Silverback and represent the city of Salmon Arm for the upcoming season. I look forward to being part of a great organization for the next step of my journey to become a better hockey player and person.”

Related: Silverbacks partner with minor hockey

Andy Stevens, defenceman

The Silverbacks have traded defenceman Riley Hayles to the Powell River Kings in exchange for defenceman Andy Stevens.

Atkinson says, “We feel this trade will benefit both teams and both players. Both players are seeking scholarships and sometimes a change in scenery is enough to trigger some activity in that regard.”

The Silverbacks acknowledge the significant contribution that Riley made to the team and the Salmon Arm community in his two seasons here. The organization says it wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

With the addition of Stevens, the Silverbacks think they have obtained an exceptional defender who has been developing into an elite two-way defenceman over the course of his last three seasons in the BCHL. Last season Stevens recorded seven goals and 29 assists for a total of 36 points in 58 games for Powell River.

Ethan Langenegger, goaltender

The Silverbacks have committed to goaltender Ethan Langenegger, formerly of the Major Midget League’s Thompson Blazers. Langenegger had an outstanding 2017-18 campaign, posting a 3.04 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

In addition, the Kamloops skater was spectacular in his only appearance as an affiliated player with the Silverbacks, helping them to an exciting 3-1 home victory against the West Kelowna Warriors, facing 36 shots and posting a .973 save percentage in the contest.

Atkinson says: “We see Ethan as our goaltender of the future, he is a high-character person who happens to be an outstanding goaltender. He practised with us about a dozen times last year and displayed impressive technical prowess and a high competitive level at each ice time.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Salmon Arm Silverbacks,” Langenegger says. “The Silverbacks are a great organization and I’m excited to be part of their future successes. I think this is a great fit for me going forward and I can’t wait to get started.”

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Defenceman Andy Stevens of the Powell River Kings joins the Silverbacks in the upcoming season after a trade which sees Riley Hayles joining the Kings’ roster. (BCHL/Powell River Kings photo)

John Little, a power forward who posted 36 points last season with the Shawnigan Lake midget prep team, will be joining the Silverbacks for the upcoming season. (Twitter/John Little photo)

Forward Jonathan Krahn comes to the Silverbacks bench from the Yale Academy midget prep team. (Salmon Arm Silverbacks photo)