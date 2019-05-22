Salmon Arm skater captains national champion Junior A hockey squad

Nathan Plessis was wearing the C for the Brooks Bandits as they beat the Prince George Spruce Kings

A Salmon Arm player is on top of the Junior A Hockey world along with the rest of the Brooks Bandits squad.

The Bandits, who play in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, won a thrilling National Junior A Championship game against the Prince George Spruce Kings on May 19. Nathan Plessis of Salmon Arm was wearing the Captain’s C on his jersey when the Bandit’s squad he has been a part of for three seasons won the championship.

It was a sellout crowd for the host team who had put on a record-breaking season, chalking up a 57-3 tally which saw them undefeated on home ice. With such an unbeaten streak at home in the regular season, it was fitting the Bandits’ national triumph came in front of the fans who had cheered them on all season.

Read More: VIDEO: Fire damaged Salmon Arm 7-Eleven demolished

Read More: New Shuswap licensed child-care spaces receive funding

“It was pretty incredible – we had a sold-out building every night for all our games and then the championship game was just nuts,” Plessis said.

“I couldn’t hear myself think at times. You’re trying to call for a pass and all you can hear is the crowd, but it was a pretty awesome a great atmosphere to play in.”

Plessis was one of four goal scorers for the Bandits who edged out Prince George 4-3.

Two years ago, the Bandits with Plessis on the roster made it all the way to the national championship game only to lose in overtime.

“That was a tough pill to swallow,” Plessis said.

The Bandits’ captain was one of three players on the squad that lost to the Cobourg Cougars in 2017 and returned to hoist the trophy this year.

Read More: Support sought for family of mother who died at Shuswap campground

Read More: Blind Bay residents want reduced speed limit

Plessis moved to Salmon Arm from Prince Rupert at age 9 and played minor hockey in town before playing two seasons with the Sicamous Eagles in the KIJHL.

“For me, the Eagles was definitely good because I could stay at home and finish high school with all my friends in my hometown and live at home as well,” Plessis said.

The 21-year-old forward said he had an absolute blast playing minor hockey in Salmon Arm and, as he got more serious about the sport, he had good coaches who helped him develop as a player.

After finishing his junior career on a high note, Plessis is off to Brown University on Rhode Island where he will play for their hockey team. He will be joining a program on the upswing; Plessis said Brown often finishes toward the bottom of the Eastern College Athletic Conference hockey standings, but they made it to the semi-finals this season.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Silverbacks sign new forward

Just Posted

Black bear spotted near Hillcrest Elementary

The bear was sighted at around 4 p.m. after school was out

Salmon Arm skater captains national champion Junior A hockey squad

Nathan Plessis was wearing the C for the Brooks Bandits as they beat the Prince George Spruce Kings

VIDEO: Fire damaged Salmon Arm 7-Eleven demolished

7-Eleven representative says company interested opening elsewhere in Salmon Arm

Blind Bay residents want reduced speed limit

Residents along Golf Course Drive concerned with speeding drivers and risk to pedestrians

Support sought for family of mother who died at Shuswap campground

Chase Fire and Rescue Association hosting May 25 fundraiser

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

Multiple black bear sightings in residential area near Okanagan elementary

Pictures of the bear have been posted on the Armstrong Community Forum frequently

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

UPDATED: B.C. man says he’ll take People’s Party lawsuit as far as he can

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

Canada stripping citizenship from Chinese man over alleged marriage fraud

The move comes amid severely strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing

Nevada court orders former Vancouver man to pay back $21.7M to investors

The commission says Michael Lathigee committed fraud over a decade ago

Most Read