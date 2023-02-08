Salmon Arm skaters place at provincial championships

Salmon Arm Ice Breakers head coach Jennifer Gibson competes in the World Masters All Round Games, held Jan 27-29 in Quebec City. Gibson finished second overall in the Women’s 45-49 age category with season best times. (Contributed)

Jacob Paradela was the lone Salmon Arm Ice Breaker skater to compete in the BC Cup Short Track competition in December just before the snow fell in Vancouver.

In his first provincial Short Track meet, Jacob placed first overall in the the pre-youth mixed gender division.

It was a learning experience for all as this was the first time this age group got to race at this level of competition.

It was a family affair at the BC Long Track (BCLT) Provincials, held Jan. 21-22 in Fort St. John. Jacob and Owen Paradela, and their mother Jennifer Gibson (Provincial Long Track coach and the Ice Breaker’s head coach) competed with 75 skaters from around the province.

Racing in the pre-youth category, Jacob won all of his races setting personal bests and placing first overall. Owen raced in the FUNale category and placed first overall.

It was a fun event hosted in the only indoor speed skating oval in B.C.

Following BCLT, Gibson headed to Quebec City to race at the World Masters All Round Games, Jan 27-29. One-hundred and twenty-six skaters from all over the world, ages 35 to 88 years, competed over three days in this event which saw past Canadian Olympian Gaetan Boucher, and others from previous Olympic teams, returning to race in the new indoor Speed Skating Oval the Centre de glaces Intact Assurance. Gibson finished second overall in the Women’s 45-49 age category with season best times.

The Ice Breakers host their last competition of the season from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Interior FUNale Short Track is the last competition for skaters to qualify for the BC Short Track Championships. Sixty skaters from across the Interior will be attending. If you are interested in speed skating and would like more info, email the club at s.a.speedskating@gmail.com

