Salmon Arm Tennis Club moving ahead on indoor facility

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s construction of a proposed indoor facility with financial help from the city in the form of an interest-free loan for $175,000, as well as a $125,000 contribution, is moving ahead smoothly with the foundation recently laid. (Salmon Arm Tennis Club illustration)

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club crossed a major milestone on the road to their new indoor tennis facility, completing the building’s foundation and laying plans to raise the roof on the indoor court.

The indoor tennis facility, which will feature three indoor courts and allow club members to play, practise and host tournaments year-round through the winter snow and spring rains in the Shuswap. The indoor courts will also allow school teams and phys-ed classes to hit the court throughout the school year.

Related: Salmon Arm Tennis Club wins Miele regionals

The club recently put out a short video detailing some of the progress that has been made towards the indoor facility, which is being helped in large part by a loan from the City of Salmon Arm and built through the efforts of local volunteers.

According to the tennis club, more than 2,200 volunteer hours have been sunk into the project so far, with businesses, club members, families and friends all contributing to the efforts.

With the foundation complete the wait now begins for the arrival of steel towards the end of September which will be used to raise the roof and begin construction of the frame.

Related: Salmon Arm tennis club closed tournament hits the court

From Sept. 21 to 23 the Salmon Arm Tennis Club will be hosting the SASCU Open Tournament, bringing players from across B.C. for a competition to close off the tennis season in the Shuswap. The club will also be providing information about the indoor facility, its progress and planned efforts.

Anyone can enter the SASCU Open Tournament; entry fees are $25 for singles players and $40 for mens, womens or mixed doubles teams, with entry including balls, refreshments, a barbeque dinner and a chance at prizes.

Those interested in registering may do so by email to Winston Pain at Wpwinston2@gmail.com with their name, address, contact information and which event they’re entering.

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.