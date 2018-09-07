The Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s construction of a proposed indoor facility with financial help from the city in the form of an interest-free loan for $175,000, as well as a $125,000 contribution, is moving ahead smoothly with the foundation recently laid. (Salmon Arm Tennis Club illustration)

Salmon Arm Tennis Club moving ahead on indoor facility

Club members excited about progress on new building, open tourney upcoming Sept. 21 to 23

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club crossed a major milestone on the road to their new indoor tennis facility, completing the building’s foundation and laying plans to raise the roof on the indoor court.

The indoor tennis facility, which will feature three indoor courts and allow club members to play, practise and host tournaments year-round through the winter snow and spring rains in the Shuswap. The indoor courts will also allow school teams and phys-ed classes to hit the court throughout the school year.

Related: Salmon Arm Tennis Club wins Miele regionals

The club recently put out a short video detailing some of the progress that has been made towards the indoor facility, which is being helped in large part by a loan from the City of Salmon Arm and built through the efforts of local volunteers.

According to the tennis club, more than 2,200 volunteer hours have been sunk into the project so far, with businesses, club members, families and friends all contributing to the efforts.

With the foundation complete the wait now begins for the arrival of steel towards the end of September which will be used to raise the roof and begin construction of the frame.

Related: Salmon Arm tennis club closed tournament hits the court

From Sept. 21 to 23 the Salmon Arm Tennis Club will be hosting the SASCU Open Tournament, bringing players from across B.C. for a competition to close off the tennis season in the Shuswap. The club will also be providing information about the indoor facility, its progress and planned efforts.

Anyone can enter the SASCU Open Tournament; entry fees are $25 for singles players and $40 for mens, womens or mixed doubles teams, with entry including balls, refreshments, a barbeque dinner and a chance at prizes.

Those interested in registering may do so by email to Winston Pain at Wpwinston2@gmail.com with their name, address, contact information and which event they’re entering.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hall of famer Steve Nash changed game of basketball: high school coach
Next story
B.C. skier soars to World Cup gold

Just Posted

Alcohol believed to be a factor in rollover near Canoe mill

Salmon Arm RCMP receive many reports of erratic driver on TCH

Salmon Arm Tennis Club moving ahead on indoor facility

Club members excited about progress on new building, open tourney upcoming Sept. 21 to 23

Blue-green algae bloom leads to water warning in Salmon Arm Bay

Fishing and swimming are not recommended, algae can be fatal to pets

Multi-faceted care facility aims to be a one-stop wellness shop

Seniors Health and Wellness Centre opens in Salmon Arm

Update: Man charged for Tappen home invasion

Police dog and ERT unit called to assist search for suspect

Fashion Fridays

One of Canada’s top stylists, Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trend

NHL prospects hit the ice in the South Okanagan

Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets ready to face off

B.C. skier soars to World Cup gold

Elena Gaskell of Vernon wins slopestyle event in New Zealand; Yuki Tsubota of Whistler third

Okanagan Cooperative raising funds for charity

Annual Fuel Good Day takes place Sept. 18 in Vernon, Armstrong, Salmon Arm

Reports that Kelowna Costco is moving are just ‘rumour and hearsay’

Could Costco be moving across the bridge?

Letter: Courtesy lacking on Trans-Canada Highway

There appears to be a general lack of respect by some users… Continue reading

B.C.’s oldest bakery shuts down in Victoria

Willie’s Bakery, originally established in 1887, has closed its doors

Salmon Arm Tennis Club moving ahead on indoor facility

Club members excited about progress on new building, open tourney upcoming Sept. 21 to 23

B.C. pharmacists hope to be part of local fight to curb opioid crisis

Pharmacists want to stem the number of overdose deaths

Most Read