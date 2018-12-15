(From left) Winston Pain, Ken Hecker, Doug Hlina, Don Ross, Brian Waring and Mick Ford are among the many volunteers who have offered their time and labour to build the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor facility. More than 3,600 hours of volunteer labour has gone into the construction so far. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor facility moving at smooth clip

Volunteer support has been crucial, opening expected in April 2019.

The labour of volunteers and support from the community isn’t just helpful to the Salmon Arm Tennis Club while it builds new indoor courts, it’s been crucial.

The tennis club is making some serious headway on its new indoor courts next to Little Mountain Park; the frame is done, the roof has been raised, the walls are nearly all in place and work continues at a steady pace on the large facility.

Related: Tennis club snowball tournament ends in family showdown

“This whole club is based on volunteerism; none of this could have happened without that,” says club member Ken Hecker. “I read an article about Salmon Arm’s new slogan, ‘small city, big ideas,’ and I think this is a great example of that.”

The facility has been about eight years in the making – if you factor in the planning, fundraising and all the work behind the scenes to convince the city to help with the project.

“The city has been a big help, along with SASCU, we can’t thank them enough,” says Winston Pain, a club director. “I think it’s worth mentioning that a lot of this was made possible by Doug Hlina as well. He knows everything about this kind of stuff and we wouldn’t be this far along without his help.”

Construction kicked off this year, and progress has been steady despite some hiccups related to the steel tariffs imposed on Canada which made it a bit of a hassle to get the materials they needed at a reasonable price.

Related:Tennis club moves ahead on indoor facility

Pain says they are hopeful the facility can open up to the public by April 2019 if all goes well. Much of the exterior shell of the building is complete, electrical and utility work will begin once the building is fully covered and then the paving and laying of the courts will be the final big job.

Pain and Hecker are both hopeful the indoor facility helps make Salmon Arm a regional hub for tennis players, as it will be one of the few dedicated indoor tennis courts in the B.C. Interior. They also mentioned the facility might help Salmon Arm to win bids for events like the B.C. Summer Games.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Winston Pain, Ken Hecker, Doug Hlina, Don Ross, Brian Waring and Mick Ford, volunteers helping with construction of the new indoor tennis facility, stand outside what will soon be the main entry to the indoor courts. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Canada’s prospective world junior team members await final roster decisions
Next story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks take it to overtime against Wenatchee Wild

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks take it to overtime against Wenatchee Wild

Silverbacks earn a point, even the gap in 4-3 OT loss

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Agreement to purchase property for Salmon Arm Landfill extended

CSRD has six months to get Ministry of Environment approval and city rezoning

City administrator honoured for 20 years of service

Carl Bannister’s career with Salmon Arm begins with evacuation

Avalanche control scheduled tomorrow on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled along Highway 1 on Dec 15. From… Continue reading

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor facility moving at smooth clip

Volunteer support has been crucial, opening expected in April 2019.

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Man dies after falling from B.C. bridge

Intoxicated man climbed railing, lost his balance and fell into the water below

B.C. animation team the ‘heart’ of new ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

The animators, largely based in Vancouver, ultimately came up with a creative technique that is drawing praise

Light at the end of the tunnel for UN climate talks

Meeting in Katowice was meant to finalize how countries report their emissions of greenhouses gases

Farm Market owner believes fresh is best

Brad DeMille travels to California to bring another 8,000 pounds of satsumas to the Shuswap

Salmon Arm business to provide fresh greens year round

Area residents invited to participate in test market to help develop signature salad mix

SASCU Christmas tree program runs to Dec. 17

Several businesses doing their part to help out those in need

Most Read