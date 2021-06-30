Salmon Arm tennis tourney moves inside to beat heat

During the Salmon Arm Tennis Club Closed Tournament on the June 25-27 weekend, Shannon Hecker was victorious as overall winner of the Ladies A Singles. (Gavin Ritson photo)

Despite hot temperatures during the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s recent tournament, players stayed cool.

Thanks to the indoor facility, nearly all matches for the club’s Closed Tournament on the June 25-27 weekend were held indoors.

“Who would have thought we would be running an indoor tournament in June?” asked player West Martin-Patterson.

It was a great weekend for Martin-Patterson, who took top spot in Men’s A Singles as well as teaming up with Gavin Ritson to win the Men’s A Doubles title.

“I’m gearing up to play the World Masters in Croatia this fall (COVID permitting of course) but this was great way to warm up,” he explained.

Shannon Hecker took the Ladies A Singles win, and joined Mary Manley to win the Men’s B Doubles side.

“Not a typo,” said Martin-Patterson. “They won this men’s division.”

Ladies B Doubles winners were Marianne Van Buskirk and Debbie Harrison.

Taking top spot for Men’s B Singles was Bill Spencer. And in Men’s 65+ Doubles, Ken Hecker and Don Ross claimed the win.

Read more: Grand opening of indoor facility at Salmon Arm Tennis Club draws crowd

Read more: Snowball tourney wraps Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s outdoor season

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmTennis