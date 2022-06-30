Salmon Arm women’s tennis team rises to the top at tourney

Group claims second after only three weeks to prepare for regional event

Five Salmon Arm women – Wallis Thomson, DeeDee Shattock, Carol Ross, Sue Ford and Marianne VanBuskirk, along with Lake Country’s Renée Riopelle, formed the club’s team which competed against other teams from BC’s Interior on the June 25 weekend. (Photo contributed)

The weekend of June 25 was a successful one for five Salmon Arm tennis players, despite little time for preparation.

The occasion was the Interior Regional Playoffs at the West Kelowna’s Lakeview Heights Tennis Club.

The five women – Wallis Thomson, DeeDee Shattock, Carol Ross, Sue Ford and Marianne VanBuskirk, along with Lake Country’s Renée Riopelle, formed the Salmon Arm Tennis Club Ladies Team which competed against other Interior squads.

“We placed second in the 3.5 Ladies’ playoffs and I’m very proud of the team which only had three weeks to prepare for the event. Team members worked hard and played a high level of tennis in hot temperatures in West Kelowna,” said VanBuskirk, team captain.

She said the team would like to congratulate the Kamloops Tennis Centre Ladies’ Team on placing first, as well as thanking Lily-Ana Kreutzer of Lakeview Heights Tennis Club and Jeannie Rohr of Tennis BC for hosting a terrific event.

VanBuskirk said the Salmon Arm team is waiting to hear if they will receive a wild card entry into the Provincials as the host team.

If you’d like to know more about the Provincials or about team tennis, she invites the public to contact her at mariannevb@shaw.ca.

Read more: Salmon Arm Tennis Club honoured to host provincial championships

Read more: Grand opening of indoor facility at Salmon Arm Tennis Club draws crowd

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.