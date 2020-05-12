In August 2019, Duncan Walters stands in the area where he planned to build a disc golf course north of the Salmon Arm airport. Work is now nearing completion. (File photo)

Shuswap disc golf course nearly finished but parking lot may slow momentum

City of Salmon Arm wants to see place to park ready before welcome sign adorns course

If you like golf – except perhaps for those unwieldy clubs – you’re in luck. A disc golf course for Salmon Arm is getting closer to completion.

Proponent Duncan Walters came to council in April 2019 about his wish to build an 18-hole course on the municipal parcel north of the Salmon Arm airport and south of 10th Avenue SE. The parcel is roughly 3.25 hectares or eight acres and provides variable terrain.

Walters said disc golf is one of the fastest growing sports in North America and would be a benefit to the town.

“I wouldn’t call myself a diehard disc golfer,” he said in 2019. “It’s something I’m interested in. I wanted a place for people to go who have limited barriers to entry.”

He pointed out that regular golf can be expensive.

Read more: Salmon Arm disc golf proponent eager to give back to community

Read more: Proposed disc golf course for Salmon Arm mapped on long, narrow property

Walters wrote a letter to council recently. He asked permission to place a welcome sign at the beginning of the course. He told the Observer that work is going well and construction is nearly complete.

“We’re just finishing the last number of tee boxes; we’re hoping to get mayor and council, at least a few of them, to socially distance for a game.”

However, a few hurdles remain.

A dilapidated old building on the property needs to be dealt with for liability reasons. Another expense is a needed parking lot.

At the May 11 council meeting, Coun. Chad Eliason requested support for the project. He noted that $20,000 to build a gravel parking lot at the site was one of the budget items that had recently been “parked” due to city budget constraints created by COVID-19.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of public works and engineering, said city staff have been in contact with Walters and believe he is funding the signage himself. But Niewenhuizen emphasized that staff do not want a sign to go up until access and the parking lot are in place.

Commented Eliason re the sign: “I just wanted to make sure that we could work on it while we work to unpark the money to park.”


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmLocal Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The city-owned property at 4380 10th Ave. SE, north of the Salmon Arm airport, is the site of a proposed disk golf course. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Previous story
Salmon Arm disc golf course nearly finished but parking lot may slow momentum

Just Posted

Salmon Arm disc golf course nearly finished but parking lot may slow momentum

City wants to see place to park ready before welcome sign adorns course

Chance of thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday night, Wednesday in Shuswap

Cloudy skies expected to prevail over the May long weekend

Youth soccer, minor baseball in Shuswap hope for word from provincial associations

Government reps meet with B.C. associations to work out protocols for play

Column: Expanding our bubbles with abundant caution

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Salmon Arm council agrees to reopen some city buildings, properties effective May 15

Mayor emphasizes city is following province’s lead, will take openings slowly

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

South Okanagan RCMP investigating stolen package containing rifle

Gun owner expresses frustration at method of delivery by Canada Post

Penticton’s Pentastic Jazz Festival, slated for September, no longer proceeding

“If enthusiasm and optimism dictated, there would be no question of proceeding,” - Michael Campbell

B.C. gives smart phones to vulnerable, homeless to access services, connect with family

COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet

Kamloops Home Depot evacuated due to unstable ground

Due to structural concerns as a result of ground movement the store is temporarily closed

COVID-19: Vernon emergency shelter first in B.C. to add sleeping pods

Turning Points and BC Housing partnered to introduce extra safety measure amid pandemic

Chamber not pleased with overdose prevention site in downtown Vernon

Chamber of commerce pens letter to health minister, IH for reconsideration of site location

Fentanyl contaminated stimulants a possible factor in Penticton’s April overdose spike: Interior Health

‘We have two public health emergencies going on at the same time,’ said Dr. Karin Goodison.

Most Read