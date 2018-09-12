Assistant pro Nathan Grieve tees off on the the 13th hole during his first round of the PGA of BC’s Assistant’s championship on in June 2017. The Salmon Arm Golf Club hosted both the Assistants’ and Seniors’ Championships last year. (File photo)

Shuswap golf pros recognized by PGA of BC

Adam Blair, Nathan Grieve of Talking Rock Golf Course receive regional awards

The PGA of British Columbia announced the recipients of its annual regional awards, revealing winners from the Shuswap.

The regional awards lead in to the PGA’s provincial awards, near the end of September.

These awards also come just weeks after Talking Rock Golf Course in Chase hosted the PGA of B.C. Championship Aug. 20-21.

Related: PGA of BC Championship comes to the Shuswap

Nathan Grieve, assistant club professional at Talking Rock Golf Course near Chase, was the recipient of the Jock McKinnon Candidate for Membership of the Year Award. This award is given to players who demonstrate outstanding leadership, strong moral character and act as a role model within the golf community.

Related: Shuswap Golfers tee off against ALS at Talking Rock

Also hailing from Talking Rock, club professional Adam Blair received the Davie Black Professional Development Award. Blair also received the 2017 Golf Professional of the Year Award. The Professional Development Award is designed to give special recognition to a PGA professional for contributions to professional development and continuing education.

Both Grieve and Blair will be eligible for provincial awards Oct. 10 in Richmond.

 

Most Read