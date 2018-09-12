Shuswap horseshoe pitchers excel at provincials

On the September long weekend, provincial Horseshoe Championships were hosted by the Kamloops club.

Nearly 80 participants competed, with seven from Salmon Arm pitching for two days.

Pitchers ranged in age from pre-teen to 90 years of age, including some Salmon Arm club members in their eighties. The newest member, Ben Gartner, was the only 40-foot competitor, making a third-place tie. Other top finishers were Amy Kidd, first after a tie game playoff in the Ladies C division.

In the elders D division, Neil Larocque pitched to second place after a tie game. Edwin Krieg earned a third-place tie in the same division, while Ted Peters also placed third in the G division.

Another big winner from the Salmon Arm club was a newer member, Cindy Krezizanowski, who won a prize for a first-time competitor at the provincial championship. She also won the 50/50 draw.

Special appreciation goes to Ted and Donna Honkala for the club photography, as well as Clarence and Janice Juell for working with the ‘pit crew.’ All the work of the members of the Kamloops Horseshoe Club in hosting the event was much appreciated.

Members of the Salmon Arm Club will be playing in two more tournaments this month, while also looking back to mid-August, when the Salmon Arm Horseshoe Club hosted its 50th Anniversary Tournament.

Though it was a hot weekend, more than 33 pitchers from around the province attended.

Some of the top winners included Lyle Cutler of Golden, first in A division play, and Ted Honkala, first in B division in Saturday play.

The big winners on Sunday included first place to the team of Marcie Norquay and Cindy Krezizanowski after a play-off.

Second place was earned by Jenna John and Ben Gartner.

Members travel to Summerland tournaments this month with Ben Gartner, and other members competing.

Submitted by

Faith Juell