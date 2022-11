Shuswap Chargers quarterback Dekker Lord runs the ball, supported by teammate Cj Watt during play on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Selina Metcalfe photo)

The Shuswap U10 Chargers minor football team played hard against the Vernon Blue Magnums Sunday. The game ended with a 20-20 score.

Coach Lyndon Wirth said he is very proud of how the team battled in the game and refused to be intimidated or give up against a strong opponent.

The Chargers are heading in to their final weekend of regular season play.

