Shuswap ringette team takes bronze at provincial championships

Team finished the season with 3-1 victory over Kelowna

The Shuswap U16 A Ringette Team celebrates their provincial championship third place finish in Coquitlam. (Contributed)

The Shuswap U16 A ringette team earned bronze medals with a third-place finish at provincials this past weekend in Coquitlam.

In a release provided by the Shuswap Ringette Association, the team and association said they are proud of the team’s success in the face of much larger programs across the province.

“To come out of the weekend with a bronze medal and place third in the province is very impressive,” the statement read.

Read more: Shuswap ringette team to take on Silverbacks hockey team for charity

Read more: Charity ringette game with Silverbacks raises over $2,000

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#Salmon Arm



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.