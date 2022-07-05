Shuswap soccer girls bring home gold, bronze from BC Championships

Shuswap FC’s U17 and U13 Girls soccer teams put in a fantastic showing at the BC Championships in Burnaby over the July long weekend.

The U17 Girls brought home gold while the U13 Girls claimed bronze.

The U17 team tied their first game of the tournament 2-2 against Saanich Fusion with goals from Abbi Paetsch and Sophia Torrie. In Game 2 the team beat Surrey United 4-0 with goals from Ryann Decker, Quinn McTavish, Janna Schneider and Ava Ruckle, and a clean sheet from goalkeeper Katie Overgaard. Game 3 the Shuswap squad beat North Shore Girls Avalanche 4-3, with two goals from McTavish, and one from Torrie and Decker.

In the championship game on Sunday against the North Shore Girls Fury, an early goal from Paetsch and an insurance goal from Decker, along with Overgaard’s second clean sheet of the weekend, proved to be what it took for the girls to be crowned provincial champions.

The U13 Girls tied the Nelson Selects 0-0 on Day 1, a clean sheet for goalkeeper Sabine Bukmeier. Day 2 brought a 2-0 loss for the Shuswap girls to Port Moody AC Select Rebels. On Day 3 the team earned a 2-0 win against Coquitlam CMF Xtreme, with goals from Olivia Maybee and Reese Major and another clean sheet for the goalkeeper. On the final day of the competition the team won 2-1 against the Richmond RFC Strikers. Both goals were penalty shots scored by Emma Archer in the second half to win the Bronze medal.

Read more: Girls Only Soccer School in Salmon Arm celebrates its 24th year

Read more: Canada beats Sweden in penalties to win gold in women’s soccer

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmGirls soccerShuswap