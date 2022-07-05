Shuswap FC U17 Girls, back row, left to right: Holly Overgaard (Manager), Cassia Franklin, Jessica Andreasen, Olivia Lega, Samantha Hardy, Lauren Williams, Abbigail Paetsch, Mikayla Wilkinson, Alun Walters (Coach). Front row: Ryann Decker, Janna Schneider, Payton Kerr, Sophia Torrie, Katie Overgaard, Ava Ruckle, Hilary Vukadinovic, Quinn McTavish, Sara Worton. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap soccer girls bring home gold, bronze from BC Championships

Teams excel at Provincials in Burnaby over July 1 long weekend

Shuswap FC’s U17 and U13 Girls soccer teams put in a fantastic showing at the BC Championships in Burnaby over the July long weekend.

The U17 Girls brought home gold while the U13 Girls claimed bronze.

The U17 team tied their first game of the tournament 2-2 against Saanich Fusion with goals from Abbi Paetsch and Sophia Torrie. In Game 2 the team beat Surrey United 4-0 with goals from Ryann Decker, Quinn McTavish, Janna Schneider and Ava Ruckle, and a clean sheet from goalkeeper Katie Overgaard. Game 3 the Shuswap squad beat North Shore Girls Avalanche 4-3, with two goals from McTavish, and one from Torrie and Decker.

In the championship game on Sunday against the North Shore Girls Fury, an early goal from Paetsch and an insurance goal from Decker, along with Overgaard’s second clean sheet of the weekend, proved to be what it took for the girls to be crowned provincial champions.

The U13 Girls tied the Nelson Selects 0-0 on Day 1, a clean sheet for goalkeeper Sabine Bukmeier. Day 2 brought a 2-0 loss for the Shuswap girls to Port Moody AC Select Rebels. On Day 3 the team earned a 2-0 win against Coquitlam CMF Xtreme, with goals from Olivia Maybee and Reese Major and another clean sheet for the goalkeeper. On the final day of the competition the team won 2-1 against the Richmond RFC Strikers. Both goals were penalty shots scored by Emma Archer in the second half to win the Bronze medal.

Shuswap FC U13 Girls (back row, left to right): Alan Ewanyshyn (coach), Danielle Dubois, Ava Dollack, Lily Goldberg, Micah Lowe, Eden Goldberg, Sabine Bukmeier, Reese Major, Abby Smyrl, Lauren Crossman, Kelly Lowe (coach). Front row: Olivia Maybee, Halle Simons, Emma Archer, Ripley Jonker, Lily Ewanyshyn, Sarah Ewanyshyn, Kiera Cadden and Kate Rogers (Missing: Krista Jonker, coach). (Contributed)

