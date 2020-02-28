Silverbacks’ Hirose named to All-Star squad

Akito Hirose of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks has been named to the first-team in the BCHL All-Stars following a season of impressive offensive production.
The four-year BCHL vet, who has been with the Silverbacks since the 2016-2017 season, and is this season’s team captain, led the league’s d-men in points, racking up 51. He also finished out the regular season tied for the third-most assists among all skaters with 42.
Hirose’s goal and assist tallies were bolstered by a mid-season hot streak in which he was credited with 19 points in 14 consecutive games; this was the third-longest point streak in the entire BCHL this year.
Hirose put up 19 more points this season than his previous best total from the 2017-18 campaign. Unsurprisingly, he is up for the league’s top defenceman award.
Hirose is bound for Minnesota State University’s NCAA hockey squad next season.
Salmon Arm Silverbacks
