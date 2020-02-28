Silverbacks defenceman Akito Hirose has been named to the BCHL first-team All-Star squad after an impressive 2019-2020 regular season. (File photo)

Silverbacks’ Hirose named to All-Star squad

Veteran defenceman coming off an impressive 2019-2020 season.

Akito Hirose of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks has been named to the first-team in the BCHL All-Stars following a season of impressive offensive production.

The four-year BCHL vet, who has been with the Silverbacks since the 2016-2017 season, and is this season’s team captain, led the league’s d-men in points, racking up 51. He also finished out the regular season tied for the third-most assists among all skaters with 42.

Hirose’s goal and assist tallies were bolstered by a mid-season hot streak in which he was credited with 19 points in 14 consecutive games; this was the third-longest point streak in the entire BCHL this year.

Hirose put up 19 more points this season than his previous best total from the 2017-18 campaign. Unsurprisingly, he is up for the league’s top defenceman award.

In their own awards ceremony, the Silverback’s named Hirose their top d-man for the 2019-20 season. Netminder Ethan Langenegger was named Most Valuable Player, while Daniel Rybarik was named Top Scorer and rookie Sam Schofield received the honour of being Fan Favourite. Rookie of the Year went to Drew Bennett, Most Improved Player was Simon Tassy, Hunter Sansbury was recognized as Hitman of the Year, William Poirier won the Academic Award, Logan Shaw the Wellness in Action award, Tony Andreozzi received the nod for Most Sportsmanlike Player and Noah Wakeford for Unsung Hero. Noah Wakeford was awarded the Score for School scholarship, and Langenegger, Poirier and Rybarik were the SASCU Star Tracker winners.

Hirose is bound for Minnesota State University’s NCAA hockey squad next season.

jim.elliot@saobserver.net
