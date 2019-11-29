Tie versus Chiefs ends losing streak for Sicamous Eagles

Eagles to face the Revelstoke Grizzlies and the Osoyoos Coyotes over the weekend

It might not have been the result the Sicamous Eagles were hoping for, but a tie against the Kelowna Chiefs on Tuesday, Nov. 26 put an end to a month of losses for the team.

The road game in Kelowna started off with a scoreless first period followed by a power-play goal from Kelowna’s Myles Mattila in the opening minutes of the second.

Just after the halfway point of the second period, and with a Chiefs player sitting out a roughing penalty, Jaxon Danilec scored the Eagles’ first goal of the game. Before the period was over, Brandon Pelletier added a second goal for Sicamous, also on the power play.

The Eagles’ lead held until late in the third period when Mattila scored his second of the game. The second Chiefs goal went unanswered sending the game into overtime. The two overtime periods passed inconclusively and the game was called a draw at 2-2.

The Eagles will be taking on the teams who sit at opposite ends of the KIJHL’s Okangan/Shuswap conference over the weekend. Tonight, Nov. 29, they face last year’s KIJHL champions the Revelstoke Grizzlies. On Saturday, the Eagles will get a crack at the 2-18-1 Osoyoos Coyotes.

