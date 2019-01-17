Two Silverbacks’ alumni nominated for Hobey Baker Memorial Award

Silverbacks alumni Taro Hirose (left) skates in the 2018 Detroit Red Wings development camp. Hirose was invited to the camp as a free agent, skating for a chance to be drafted by the Red Wings for the upcoming season. (Facebook/Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

Two former Salmon Arm Silverbacks are in the running for one of the most prestigious varsity hockey honours, the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

The award is given each year to the player judged to be the best all-around player in NCAA men’s varsity hockey, and who represents the sport, their team and community well. Those nominated for the award are judged on their character on and off the ice, their contribution to the team in terms of both performance and moral support, as well as their academic achievements and work towards their post-secondary education.

From the Salmon Arm Silverbacks alumni, Taro Hirose, brother of current Silverbacks defenceman Akito Hirose, who has played for Michigan State, and Chase Priskie, has played with Quinnipac University and was drafted by the Washington Capitals, have been selected as nominees for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

Hirose played two full seasons with the Silverbacks, skating in 116 games and claiming 121 points to his name. Priskie played one full season with the Silverbacks, skating in 57 games and claiming 20 total points.

Fans can cast their vote once per day at www.hobeybaker.com. Three finalists will be selected after the initial voting, and judges will then choose a winner who will be announced in a televised ceremony.

