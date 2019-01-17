Silverbacks alumni Taro Hirose (left) skates in the 2018 Detroit Red Wings development camp. Hirose was invited to the camp as a free agent, skating for a chance to be drafted by the Red Wings for the upcoming season. (Facebook/Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

Two Silverbacks’ alumni nominated for Hobey Baker Memorial Award

Taro Hirose and Chase Priskie in the running for prestigious varsity award

Two former Salmon Arm Silverbacks are in the running for one of the most prestigious varsity hockey honours, the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

The award is given each year to the player judged to be the best all-around player in NCAA men’s varsity hockey, and who represents the sport, their team and community well. Those nominated for the award are judged on their character on and off the ice, their contribution to the team in terms of both performance and moral support, as well as their academic achievements and work towards their post-secondary education.

Related: Silverbacks add forward Jack Sampson to the bench

From the Salmon Arm Silverbacks alumni, Taro Hirose, brother of current Silverbacks defenceman Akito Hirose, who has played for Michigan State, and Chase Priskie, has played with Quinnipac University and was drafted by the Washington Capitals, have been selected as nominees for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

Hirose played two full seasons with the Silverbacks, skating in 116 games and claiming 121 points to his name. Priskie played one full season with the Silverbacks, skating in 57 games and claiming 20 total points.

Related: Silverbacks take a win, loss and falter in shootout during weekend games

Fans can cast their vote once per day at www.hobeybaker.com. Three finalists will be selected after the initial voting, and judges will then choose a winner who will be announced in a televised ceremony.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Silverbacks alumni Chase Priskie was selected for the 2018 Washington Capitals NHL development camp, where he proved himself a goal-maker and was selected as a favourite skater by the hockey blog Friends in Cold Places. (Facebook/Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

Previous story
Shuswap curlers hit the ice in Salmon Arm Curling Club’s Stick Bonspiel

Just Posted

City to renew agreement with Shaw for public Wi-Fi access

Wireless networking hotspots will continue to be available at Salmon Arm parks and facilities

Longtime Shuswap school bus driver takes one last ride

Kathy Keam drove students on the same bus route for 38 years

Dogs called heroes in Blind Bay residential blaze

Homeonwers safe but one pet missing, another confirmed dead following fire

Semi in ditch slows Highway 97 traffic north of Vernon

The accident occurred near Irish Creek Road Thursday, Jan. 17

Freezing rain, some snow forecasted for Okanagan-Similkameen-Shuswap

Environment Canada forecasting freezing rain and snow for much of the region

B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

A program that focuses on treatment as prevention will roll out Jan. 17

Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post

Karen Wang dropped out following online post singling out NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s ethnicity

Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

The team counted 29 craters that were no older than 290 million years

Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec an act of ‘backstabbing,’ Chinese ambassador says

China has called Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ‘politically motivated’

Remorse high for Vernon man sentenced for car surfing death

Driver of car that killed friend who was car surfing gets nine months in jail

Shuswap curlers hit the ice in Salmon Arm Curling Club’s Stick Bonspiel

Annual event enters 12th year, sees 24 teams enter

Two Silverbacks’ alumni nominated for Hobey Baker Memorial Award

Taro Hirose and Chase Priskie in the running for prestigious varsity award

In limbo: Leftover embryos challenge clinics, couples

Some are outright abandoned by people who quit paying storage fees and other couples struggle with tough decisions

BREAKING: Jury finds man accused of killing B.C. girl, 12, guilty

Twelve-year-old Monica Jack disappeared in May 1978 while riding her bike along a highway in Merritt, B.C.

Most Read