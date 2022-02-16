Morning start: Buzz Lightyear almost had a different name

Your morning start for Wednesday, February 16th

Happy Wednesday, February 16th!

Fun Fact: Buzz Lightyear’s original name was Lunar Larry.

After many discussions by Disney and Pixar, they decided Lunar Larry sounded “too wacky” and went with Buzz Lightyear to honour astronant Buzz Aldrin.

On this day

In 1909, the first subway car with sidedoors is in service in New York.

In 1972, Wilf Chamberlain becomes the first NBA player to reach 30,000 career points.

In 1991, Tonya Harding wins figure skating championship.

In 1992, Los Angeles Lakers retire Magic Johnson’s number 32.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Almond Day and Do a Grouch a Favour Day.

Buzz Lightyear

In case you missed it

Fire destroys six businesses including Beach Bunnies on Highway 97 in Kelowna. Learn more here.

Kelowna council sets sights on Lower Mainland site tours. Learn more here.

Residents urge improvements to Salmon Arm intersection ‘before someone gets killed’. Learn more here.

Trending

Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds had his good great Will dressed in all B.C. Lions gear at the Super Bowl over the weekend.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper The Weeknd (32), rapper Ice T (64), actress Elizabeth Olsen (33), actor Mahershala Ali (48), former tennis star John McEnroe (63), and actor LeVar Burton (65).

Have a great day!

coffeeKelowna

