‘Embrace the weirdness’: New Shuswap business embraces story of the ‘Canooligan’

The windows at 4940 Canoe Beach Dr., the future home of Canooligan’s Lake Lounge, include snippets from the legend of the Canooligan. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The owners of a soon-to-open Canoe business are encouraging the public to “get ready to embrace the weirdness.”

Renovations are underway at 4940 Canoe Beach Dr., the building that was home to Doc’s Pub and, most recently, The Hive. The space is being transformed into what its current owners, The Village West Group, say will be “a unique space that celebrates the free-spirited nature of Canoe culture” that will have an eclectic, fun atmosphere that will be different from anything the Shuswap has seen.”

It’s no secret the building is undergoing change. In the windows are graphics that include the words “Summer 2023” and “Letsgetweird.ca.” Also on the windows are what appears to be the legend of an unnamed “man” who “became an icon of freedom and exploration.”

“What ultimately became of him is a mystery. Still, the people who knew him considered him a mythic hero who embodied the spirit of adventure and the untamed wilderness,” reads one of the windows.

On Thursday, April 13, The Village West Group formally revealed the name of the new business, Canooligan’s Lake Lounge, “named after a legendary folk hero and reveller of early 20th-century Canoe.”

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Gord Erickson and Launa Payne

Read more: Mr. Mikes to open in place of Urban Market

“We wanted a name that embodies the free-spirited nature of Canoe culture and pays homage to the town’s colourful past. Canooligans’ Lake Lounge is a perfect choice,” said Village West Group president Gord Erickson. “We can’t wait to see the reactions of our guests when they step into our unique space.”

More was also revealed about the “legend” of the “figure shrouded in myth and mystery” called the Canooligan, a composite character “developed by combining traits, experiences and attributes from multiple real-life Canoe residents from the past and present.”

According to the fictitious legend, the Canooligan grew up in Canoe, a mischievous kid who was part of a group of neighbourhood kids “who roamed the town, causing all sorts of trouble and getting into scrapes.” The kids were a tight-knit group, fiercely loyal to one another.

“As they got older, the kids went their separate ways,” reads the story. “The Canooligan never lost his love of adventure and willingness to take risks. He started working in the mill when he was a teenager, but he always found time for his true passion – having a good time. The Canooligan was know for his infectious laughter and his love of music, dancing and storytelling.”

More of the “legend” can be found on a Facebook page called Let’s Get Weird. Details about the new business, including the reno, the menu development and more, will be shared at LetsGetWeird.ca.

The new establishment’s progress can be tracked on its website, www.LetsGetWeird.ca. This site is where you can follow along with the renovation, menu development and other exciting details.

“Canooligans’ Lake Lounge is set to open early in the summer and promises to bring a touch of excitement to Canoe,” reads the media release. “Keep an eye out for more updates and get ready to embrace the weirdness.”

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armrestaurant