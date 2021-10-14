Salmon Arm’s Farmer’s Market to move temporarily to Hudson Avenue

Janice Cannon, right, of Little Red Hen Artisan Bakery, boxes up a selection of items for a customer at the 2019 Downtown Farmer’s Market in Salmon Arm. The market will move to Hudson Ave NE on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2021. (File photo)

With construction of the Ross Street Underpass using about one-third of the Ross Street parking lot, a request to move the next two Downtown Farmer’s Markets to Hudson Avenue NE has been approved.

Salmon Arm council responded to a letter from Jennifer Broadwell, manager of Downtown Salmon Arm (DSA), at its Oct. 12 meeting.

Broadwell requested that Hudson, between Ross and Alexander streets, be used for the Oct. 16 and 23 markets, which will include 35 to 40 vendors.

“This move would allow the remaining stalls in the Ross Street parking lot to be opened to vehicle parking instead of market booths,” she wrote.

Broadwell said using Hudson for the market would require a street closure between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. both Saturdays.

As for the farmer’s market extension this year into the winter, she said it would be smaller, with 15 to 20 vendors, so it would not require space outside of the Ross Street Plaza.

Broadwell said the temporary move on Oct. 16 and 23 could serve as a trial for moving the market to Hudson Avenue for the 2022 season.

Coun. Kevin Flynn, the city’s representative on the DSA board, said he knows because of COVID-19 and other factors, Alexander Plaza hasn’t been closed off.

He made a motion that council approve DSA’s request.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said city staff have been in discussion with Downtown Salmon Arm about the request.

“They’ve checked with any fronting businesses. There don’t appear to be any issues from their perspective. We have no concerns with closure of that section of the road for this period.”

He agreed that possibly next year, because of underpass construction, a new site may be needed for the farmer’s market.

Flynn asked if he should bring up the need with the DSA board. Niewenhuizen said while it has been discussed, it wouldn’t hurt to discuss it again.

“I would suggest they look at an alternate location for sure, and it could be one of the other city parking lots, it could be a private lot, if they can start thinking about some other locations,” Niewenhuizen said.

Read more: Turning Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street into a plaza will be delayed

Read more: Salmon Arm downtown farmer’s market, Alexander Plaza in works for 2021

Read more: Smoke, hot weather delay return of Salmon Arm’s Alexander Plaza

Read more: Council agrees to extend Salmon Arm Downtown Farmer’s Market through winter

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmFarmers markets