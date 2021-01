The highwayside pub is lookign forward to the future.

Barley Station Brewpub’s owners Stu and Kathy Bradford and longtime head chef Wally Bonn celebrated 15 years in business on Saturday, Jan. 23. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Barley Station Brewpub in Salmon Arm marked an major milestone on Saturday, Jan. 23. The pub located alongside the Trans-Canada Highway has been open for 15 years.

Owners Stu and Kathy Bradford and longtime head chef Wally Bonn thanked the public for their support and look forward to the future.



