Donated Easter baskets and sweets appreciated Sicamous food bank

Warren Jensen and Brenda Silver want children to have something to look forward to

Very little about Easter under the spectre of COVID-19 was normal, but a local couple who make regular donations of sweet treats to the Eagle Valley Community Support Society kept it up this year.

For the past few years, Warren Jensen and Brenda Silver have been putting together candy baskets to donate to the support society three times a year so they can be given out to children of the families the society helps. Silver estimated the donations for Easter, Halloween and Christmas reach about 110 kids.

Silver said while it always feels great to give, putting together the candy bags felt especially important this year, making sure the children and their families in the Eagle Valley had something to look forward to over the Easter weekend.

One thing Silver and Jensen will miss are the photos from the group event where the kids usually pick up their candy. Silver said she treasures the thank-you cards they’ve received from the support society over the years.

Silver said she and Jensen think it is important to assist the support society’s other activities as well, and they have supplied cash donations and a refrigerator for them in the past.

Gwyneth Gau, a family navigator with the support society, said the gift of candy was as well received as ever this year. She said it was given out as usual to families who get food from the support society’s food bank and families who participate in the parents and tots programs at the society’s resource centres in Sicamous and Malakwa. Along with the donated candy and chocolate, Gau said the centre gathered some egg dyeing kits so the families could make some Easter decorations.

Gau said the gratitude from the families that received the candy baskets was enormous and she enjoyed receiving photos of the dyed eggs they made.



